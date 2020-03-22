Halal Ingredients Market Scrutiny by Types and Applications to Grow at 6.2% of CAGR till 2026 | Cargill, Solvay S.A., BASF, etc.

Halal food refers to the food products that are prepared by following Islamic dietary laws & regulations, which defines foods that are lawful or permissible and clean. Muslims community consumers avoid food & beverages that are Haram, meaning forbidden or unlawful by their Islamic faith. The Intake of food items is also rising due to the surge in the Muslim population worldwide, which expected to drive the growth of the market. This ingredient are also getting traction in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries due to the escalating demand for dietary supplements and their health gains. Customers are witnessing a growing demand for on-the-go, convenient, nutritionally enriched, and functional food & beverage products due to their busy lifestyles. The soaring trends of healthy snacking and increasing consciousness about functional food & beverage products expected to plunge the industry during the expected period.

Key Players included in this Report are:

Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Cargill (US), Barentz B.V. (Netherlands), ADM (US), Kerry (Ireland), DowDupont (US), Solvay S.A. (Belgium), BASF (Germany), Symrise (Germany), Ashland (US), Purecircle Limited (Malaysia), and Halagel (Malaysia).

Market Trends:

Rising awareness of the latest technologies

Increasing number of product launches

Drivers:

Increasing demand for Halal Ingredients in emerging industries

Rapid Urbanization Worldwide

Opportunities:

Growing demand for Halal Ingredients in newer industries

Increasing Dependency on Halal Ingredients for diverse applications

The Halal Ingredients Market has been segmented for better coverage of the industry based on:

Ingredient Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Ingredient for F & B Industry Flavors Hydrocolloids Starches Sweeteners Acidulants Emulsifiers Enzymes Colors Protein Antioxidants Preservatives Others

Ingredient for Pharmaceutical Industry Active Pharma Ingredients Excipients

Ingredient for Cosmetic Industry Specialty Additives Active Ingredients Others



Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Food &Beverage Convenience Food Products Bakery Products Beverage Products Meat & Poultry Products Confectionary Products Others

Cosmetics Skin Care Hair Care Make-Up Fragrance Others

Pharmaceuticals

Regions mapped in the study: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Countries included: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia, and New Zealand.

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Chapter 2: Abbreviation and Acronyms

Chapter 3: Preface

3.1 Research Scope

3.2 Research Methodology

3.2.1 Primary Sources

3.2.2 Secondary Sources

3.2.3 Assumptions

Chapter 4: Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Classification/Types

4.3 Application/End Users

Chapter 5: Market Trend Analysis

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

Continued…



Key queries addressed:

Who are the leading players in the sector, and what are the prevalent expansion strategies adopted by them to get ahead in the Halal Ingredients market ?

? What are the outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis conducted on the Halal Ingredients market ?

? What are the growth prospects and threats encountered by players in the Halal Ingredients market ?

? What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key companies operating in the Halal Ingredients industry?

Data Collection & Research Methodology:

The primary sources of data collection employed for the research include surveys and interviews of industry experts from the Halal Ingredients Market, comprising of management organizations, processing organizations, and analytics service providers across the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to collect and validate both qualitative and quantitative information, and to decipher the growth prospects existing in the industry. The analysts perform primary research by way of postal surveys, telephonic interviews, and online surveys, to obtain and authenticate both quantitative and qualitative information for the research study.

In case of secondary sources of data collection, the analysts rely on annual reports of leading companies, press releases, websites, investor presentation, conference calls, webinars, journals, regulatory policies, official documents, and other authoritative bodies to derive relevant information about the current scenario of the global market and the players engaged in the industry to give the readers a holistic view of the industry and accurate market forecast.

