Fetal (Labor & Delivery) and Neonatal Care Market Growth Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts to 2026

The global Fetal (Labor & Delivery) and Neonatal Care Market was valued at USD 6.39 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 9.80 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.5%

Leading players of Fetal (Labor & Delivery) and Neonatal Care including:- GE Healthcare, Atom Medical, Philips Healthcare, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Medtronic plc, Masimo Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V, THE DRAGER GROUP, and Medtronic.

Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Fetal Care Equipments Fetal Doppler Fetal MRI System Fetal Monitor Fetal Pulse Oximeter Ultrasound Device



Neonatal Care Equipments Respiratory Devices Phototherapy Devices Incubator Infant Warmer Ventilator Resuscitator



End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

United states

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast asia

India

There are 13 Chapters to thoroughly display the Fetal (Labor & Delivery) and Neonatal Care market. This report included the analysis of market overview, market characteristics, industry chain, competition landscape, historical and future data by types, applications and regions.

Chapter 1: Fetal (Labor & Delivery) and Neonatal Care Market Overview, Product Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview of Regions, Market Dynamics, Limitations, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies.

Chapter 2: Fetal (Labor & Delivery) and Neonatal Care Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Process Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels and Major Downstream Buyers.

Chapter 3: Value Analysis, Production, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of Fetal (Labor & Delivery) and Neonatal Care.

Chapter 4: Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of Fetal (Labor & Delivery) and Neonatal Care.

Chapter 5: Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($) of Fetal (Labor & Delivery) and Neonatal Care by Regions (2013-2018)…Continued in Sample Copy

