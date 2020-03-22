Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market Technological Advancements and Rising Trend Report 2020-2026 | Abbott, AccuBioTech, BioMérieux SA, etc.

Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market with key Business Factors and Insights:

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in US alone currently more than 100 million adults are living with diabetes or pre-diabetes. Cardiovascular diseases (CVD) account for approximately 800,000 deaths in the US. On average, one person dies from CVD every 40 seconds in the US. CVD also causes 3.9 million deaths in Europe and over 1.8 million deaths in the European Union. Point-of-care (POC) diagnostics or near-patient testing is a medical diagnostic test that allows physicians and medical staff to correctly attain real-time, lab-quality diagnostic results within minutes rather than hours. Through the use of portable blood analysers, testing at the “point of care” streamlines the diagnostic process and helps ensure patients receive the most effective and efficient care when and where it is needed.

The report gives an extensive competitive landscape, along with an examination of the major players engaged in the market. The leading companies in the Global Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market include Abbott, AccuBioTech, BioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson, others.

Scope of the Report:

Global Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Glucose Monitoring Products

Cardiometabolic Testing Products

Infectious Disease Testing Products

Coagulation Testing Products

PT/INR Testing Products

Activated Clotting Time (ACT/APTT) Testing Products

Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Products

Pregnancy Testing Products

Others

Platform Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Agglutination assays

Biosensors

Dipsticks

Lateral Flow Assays

Microfluidics

Molecular Diagnostics

Solid phase

Prescription Mode (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Prescription-based Testing

OTC Testing

End User (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Professional Diagnostic Centres

Clinical Laboratories (Outpatient Healthcare & Ambulatory Care Settings)

Hospitals/Critical Care Centres

Home Care

Research Laboratories

Other End Users

Regional Analysis Of The Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market:

The report offers a detailed breakdown of the regional markets and categorizes the market into several segments and sub-segments for worldwide coverage of the market. The regional markets have been analyzed in the report by taking into account details like production volume, rate of consumption, gross revenue, and growth rate for 2020-2026 for the regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Each of these regions has been investigated through the market findings across the major countries in these regions for a macro-economic understanding of the market.

Key aspects included in the Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market Report:

Comprehensive assessment of the existing risks and opportunities in the Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics market.

Technological innovations and notable events in the Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics market.

Detailed evaluation of expansion strategies adopted by industry leaders for strengthening their presence in the Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics market.

A conclusive study about the growth plot of the Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics market for forthcoming years.

An in-depth understanding of the Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics market by way of examining drivers, constraints, and major market segments.

Accurate insights into vital technological advancements and latest market trends recorded in the historical analysis and current market scenario of the Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics market.

Market aspects included in this report?

Key Strategic Developments: This study also evaluates the key strategic initiatives undertaken by market players, research and development, product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and the growth of the business of leading players operating in the market on both the regional and global levels.

This study also evaluates the key strategic initiatives undertaken by market players, research and development, product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and the growth of the business of leading players operating in the market on both the regional and global levels. Key Market Features: The report assesses the key features of the market, including price, gross revenue, rates of production and consumption, import/export status, demand/supply dynamics, cost analysis, market share, growth rate, and profit margin. Additionally, the study provides extensive research on the vital market factors and the latest trends observed in the sector, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

The report assesses the key features of the market, including price, gross revenue, rates of production and consumption, import/export status, demand/supply dynamics, cost analysis, market share, growth rate, and profit margin. Additionally, the study provides extensive research on the vital market factors and the latest trends observed in the sector, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments. Analytical Tools:The Global Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market report gives thoroughly studied and extensively assessed information pertaining to the industry-leading companies and their scope in the market by employing several analytical tools. The analytical tools like SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, investment return assessment, and feasibility analysis have been included in the report to determine the market standing of the key players functioning in the market and their prospective development in the forecast duration.

