Construction Global Industry Almanac 2019-2021

Global Construction industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2012-16, and forecast to 2021). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Synopsis

Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the global construction market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends and leading companies.

Key Highlights

– The construction industry is defined as the value of work put in place annually in the residential and non-residential segments. Civil engineering work is excluded. Where possible data has not been seasonally adjusted.

– The residential construction market is defined as the value of work put in place annually for residential buildings. This includes apartments, houses, and similar buildings, but not hotels etc. Market value includes new build and also renovations and repair; it includes construction of buildings and also preparatory work and completion (demolition, site preparation, electrical and plumbing installation, etc).

– The non-residential construction market is defined as the value of non-residential buildings constructed. These include, but are not restricted to, buildings intended for retail, commercial, manufacturing, and educational purposes.

– All currency conversions were calculated at constant average annual 2016 exchange rates.

– The global construction industry had total revenues of $5,022.3bn in 2016, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% between 2012 and 2016.

– The Residential segment was the industry’s most lucrative in 2016, with total revenues of $2,619.1bn, equivalent to 52.2% of the industry’s overall value.

– Construction activities in Asia-Pacific have boosted once again the value of the global construction. The Chinese and Indian industries have mainly contributed to this growth, as well as other developing economies. Accordingly, the slowdown of the global industry was consequent to that of the Chinese industry. The growth of the US industry continued at strong rates, but its slight deceleration in 2016 added to the global trend. In contrast, the growth of the European industry was accelerated, however, the effects of sluggish economic growth are still apparent in major industries of this region such as Italy and France.

Scope

– Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global construction market

– Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global construction market

– Leading company profiles reveal details of key construction market players’ global operations and financial performance

– Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global construction market with five year forecasts

Reasons to buy

– What was the size of the global construction market by value in 2016?

– What will be the size of the global construction market in 2021?

– What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global construction market?

– How has the market performed over the last five years?

– What are the main segments that make up the global construction market?

