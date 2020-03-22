The Global Wireless Car Charging Market has witnessed continuous growth in the last few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period of 2020-2026. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.

Wireless Car Charging enables to charge electric powered car in order to with constant source of power both at stationary and moving position. Instead of using a plug-in cable to charge the electric car it use wireless electric vehicle charging (WEVC) technology to wirelessly charge the car’s battery. Due to increasing greenhouse gas radiation and scarcity of petroleum products for upcoming years the demand for electric cars is increasing and this has driven the wireless car charging market.

Some of the major and emerging players in the Global Wireless Car Charging market are Evatran Group (United States), WiTricy Corporation (United States), Hevo Power (United States), Tesla Inc. (United States), Bombardier, Inc. (Canada), Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (Germany), Momentum Dynamic Corporation (United States), Robert Bosch Group (Germany), Evatran, LLC (United States), Mojo Mobility Inc. (United States), ZTE Corporation (China) and HEVO, Inc. (United States)

Type (Static Wireless Charging, Dynamic Wireless Charging), Application (Passenger Cars, SUV Cars), Operating Techniques (Capacitive Wireless Power Transfer (CWPT), Permanent Magnetic Gear Wireless Charging System (PMWC), Inductive Wireless Charging System (IWC), Resonant Inductive Power Transfer (RIPT)), Power Supply (3–<11 kilowatt, 11–50 kilowatt, 5 >50 kilowatt)

Market Trend

Increasing Government Support for Electric Vehicles

Market Drivers

Increasing Demand for Hybrid and Electric Cars

Preference Due to Safe and Effective Charging

Opportunities

Growing Government Spending on Battery Technology

Increasing Requirement of Constant Power Source for Electric Cars

Restraints

High Cost of Upgrading to Wireless Charging Technology

Challenges

Lack of a Unified Standard

Safety Concerns Surrounding Wireless Charging:{Since the charging occurs without direct human control, it must be designed to respond safely to the presence of foreign objects and living objects under or near the electromagnetic field. The charging system should recognize and protect an animal or child that enters the electromagnetic field}

The Global Wireless Car Charging Market study covers current status, % share, future patterns, development rate, SWOT examination, sales channels, to anticipate growth scenarios for years 2020-2026. It aims to recommend analysis of the market with regards to growth trends, prospects, and player’s contribution in the market development. The report size market by 5 major regions, known as, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (includes Asia & Oceania separately), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America and further into 15+ country level break-up that includes China, the UK, Germany, United States, France, Japan, batch of Southeast Asian & Nordic countries.

For Consumer Centric Market, Survey or Demand Side Analysis can be provided as part of customization which consider demographic factor such as Age, Gender, Occupation, Income Level or Education while gathering data. (if applicable)

Consumer Traits (If Applicable)

Ø Consumer Buying patterns (e.g. comfort & convenience, economical, pride)

Ø Buying behavior (e.g. seasonal, usage rate)

Ø Customer Lifestyle (e.g. health conscious, family orientated, community active)

Ø Expectations (e.g. service, quality, risk, influence)

The Global Wireless Car Charging market factors described in this report are:

-Key Strategic Developments in Global Wireless Car Charging Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale.

Key Market Features in Global Wireless Car Charging Market:

The report highlights Global Wireless Car Charging market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Global Wireless Car Charging, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.

Analytical Market Highlights & Approach

The Global Wireless Car Charging Market report provides the rigorously studied and evaluated data of the top industry players and their scope in the market by means of various analytical tools. The analytical tools such as PESTLE analysis, porters five forces analysis, feasibility study, SWOT analysis by players, BCG matrix, heat map analysis, and ROI analysis have been practiced reviewing the growth of the key players operating in the market.

