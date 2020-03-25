Plastic Caps and Closures Market2019 Forecast Analysis by 2026: Amcor, Berry Global, Silgan Holdings, Crown Holdings, etc.

Market Size – USD 41.17 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 4.4%, Market Trends – The increasing use of bottle caps as a tool for branding and product differentiation. The global plastic caps and closures market is forecast to reach USD 58.50 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. A combination of different market factors are supporting the growth of the market.

The latest research on the Plastic Caps and Closures market takes stakeholders, field marketing executives and business owner’s one step ahead by providing a comprehensive summary of their immediate competitors for the forecast period from 2019 to 2026. Most importantly, the study empowers product owners to recognize the primary market that they are expected to serve. To ensure that companies and individuals operating in the Plastic Caps and Closures market have access to adequate for the upcoming years. The market intelligence report gives a concise view of various consumer groups functional in the industry and their need to help product owners cater to those requirements and generate profit. Apart from this, the report aims at outlining the consumers whom business owners operating in the Plastic Caps and Closures market should and should not target, along with the main alternatives and competitive product offerings. Defining major challenges and roadblocks remains the key focus of the study. Problem definition covered in the report provides a systematic approach to recent investments and makes product marketing both simpler and more efficient.

Key participants include- Amcor, Berry Global, Silgan Holdings, Crown Holdings, Bericap, RPC Group, Closure Systems International, Aptar Group, O.Berk Company, LLC and Coral Products.

Bottle Type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Glass

Plastic

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Dispensing Caps

Screw-On Caps

Flip-top closures

Easy Pull Bottle Cap

Sports cap

Others

Raw Materials Type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Polypropylene (PP)

HDPE (High-Density Polyethylene)

LDPE (Low-Density Polyethylene)

Others

Technology Type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Compression Molding

Injection Molding

Post-Mold Tamper-Evident Band

End-use Type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Foods and Beverages

Personal & Homecare

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

The report charts the future of the Plastic Caps and Closures market for the forecast years from 2019 to 2026. The perfect balance of information on various topics, coupled with the sudden rise in the levels of disposable income, end-use, distribution channels, and other factors add great value to this literature. A combination of charts, graphics images, and tables offers more clarity on the overall study. Researchers behind the report also explore the customers’ interest in purchasing products and services from immediate industry rivals.

There are chapters to cover the vital aspects of the Global Plastic Caps and Closures Market.

Chapter 1 covers the Plastic Caps and Closures Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2 talks about the top manufacturers and analyzes their sales, revenue and financial strategies for the years 2018 and 2019;

Chapter 3 scrutinizes the competitive nature of the market by discussing the competition among the top manufacturers. It classifies the market by referring to sales, revenue, and market share data for 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, shows the global market by geographical regions and the contribution of each region to the global landscape based on sales, revenue and market share of Plastic Caps and Closures, for the period 2019-2026;

Continue…

