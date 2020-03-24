Automotive Battery Management System Market 2020 to Witness Excellent Long-Term Growth Outlook: Magneti Marelli S.p.A, Continental AG, Dana Incorporated, Gentherm Incorporated

The global automotive battery management system Market accounted for US$ 18.62 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 83.66 Mn by 2027.

The automotive battery management system market outlook is positive, as the electric vehicles or fuel cell vehicles are gaining popularity among the end-users. Increasing adoption of these vehicles would enable the manufacturers to increase their production lines, thereby, requiring increased quantity of BMS. This factor is expected to drive the automotive battery management system market. Additionally, the presence of large number of well-established and automotive industry recognized players in the market is allowing the end-users to rely on the BMS products, which is also a key driving force of automotive battery management market.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPAT100001340/

In the past few years, government initiatives to promote the adoption of cleaner transportation options have been growing at an impressive rate. European Union, China, Japan, Canada, India, and South Korea are some of the major geographies where governments are proactively taking steps to increase the adoption of electric vehicles especially buses and trucks. For instance, in the European Union there were some significant policy changes were made. These initiatives include improvements in fuel economy standards for trucks and ‘Clean Vehicles Directive’ that is focused on the procurement of electric buses by government. Another directive called ‘Energy Performance Buildings Directive’ is also formed which sets minimum standards for setting up charging infrastructure in buildings. Japan is another example where fuel economy standards were revised for trucks and through Japan’s automotive strategy, the country is expected to reduce 80% of its automotive greenhouse gas emissions by the year 2050. Such favorable initiatives are anticipated to boost the adoption of heavy duty electric vehicles such as trucks and thus drive the adoption of battery management systems during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Avail discount on this report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPAT100001340/

It was identified that vehicular emissions were the largest contributors to the pollution caused. As a result, Governments of different countries implemented a proposal wherein they would incentivise the company costs on the production of electric vehicles which reduces the emission considerably. The government is offering generous incentives to scale up EV production and sales. More importantly, China has offered generous terms to international automakers looking to establish their manufacturing plants in the country. Currently, as per few estimates, Chinas holds approximately 40% of the global market share in the EV production S. The alarming rate of pollution particularly in the major urban cities of China has propelled the car automakers in China to go completely electric. Chinese automakers manufactured close to 680,000 electric vehicles that includes cars, buses as well as trucks. This has driven the automotive BMS market growth at a rapid pace in the region.

The automotive battery management system market has been segmented on the basis of vehicle type and geography. On the basis of vehicle type which is sub segmented trucks, buses, and off-highway vehicles. Trucks are further bifurcated into light commercial vehicle (LCV) and medium & heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV). Buses are sub segmented into school bus, transit bus, mini bus, and coach/motor coach. Off-highway vehicles are fragmented into dump trucks, loader, excavator, tractors, and others.

Purchase this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPAT100001340/

The market participants operating in the automotive battery management system market are Magneti Marelli S.p.A, Continental AG, Dana Incorporated, Gentherm Incorporated, Hanon Systems, Renesas Electronics Corporation, MAHLE GmBH, Robert Bosch GmBH, NXP Semiconductors N.V., and Valeo SA, among others.

The overall global automotive battery management system market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the global automotive battery management system market. It also provides an overview and forecast for the automotive battery management system market based on all the segmentation provided for the global region. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the automotive battery management system market.

Major Highlights Of The Report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

Reasons To buy

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the automotive battery management system market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to vehicle type.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]