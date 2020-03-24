Voice over Internet Protocol Market May Set New Growth Story with Mitel Networks Corp.; Telecom Italia; Orange Business Services; Ribbon Communications Operating Company, Inc.; RingCentral, Inc. and More

Voice over Internet Protocol Market research report performs the methodical and comprehensive market research study that puts forth the facts and figures linked with any subject about ICT industry. Moreover, this research report highlights numerous industry verticals such as company profile, contact details of manufacturer, product specifications, geographical scope, production value, market structures, recent developments, revenue analysis, market shares and possible sales volume of the company. With the competitive analysis of the major players in the market, the Voice over Internet Protocol Market business report lends a hand to businesses in taking better moves for improving their product and sales.

Global voice over internet protocol market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 12.21% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global voice over internet protocol market are 8×8, Inc.; ALE International, ALE USA Inc.; AT&T Intellectual Property; Avaya Inc.; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Citrix Systems, Inc.; Deutsche Telekom AG; Google; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; Jive Communications; Microsoft; Nextiva; Mitel Networks Corp.; Telecom Italia; Orange Business Services; Ribbon Communications Operating Company, Inc.; RingCentral, Inc.; Telenor Group; Verizon; Vonage; ZTE Corporation; 3CX; Yellowbus Solutions Ltd. and Votacall, Inc. among others.

Market Definition:

Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) is defined as the collection of systems which is used as a communication solution for exchange of voice signals and information in real-time with the help of internet. This solution is basically utilized for long-distance calling, but it’s not just limited to voice calling.

Market Drivers:

Availability of advanced and innovative 5G technology is expected to boost the growth of the market

Rising focus on better telephonic services and communications systems in various organizations is also expected to foster growth of the market

Cost-efficiency and effectiveness in comparison to circuit switched network method; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Requirement of consistent high-speed internet service to maintain the optimal quality of this service; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Concerns regarding security of information and hacking issues with VoIP; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Concerns regarding issues of interoperability of these systems is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, Yellowbus Solutions Ltd. announced that they had acquired Converged Business Solutions established in Warrington, U.K. proving specialised telephony services with a focus on VoIP solutions. This acquisition will help Yellowbus in establishing themselves as a leader in managed solutions provider for small & medium enterprises

In January 2018, Votacall, Inc. announced that they had acquired Mobiso from Lyrix inclusive of all the patents and infrastructural assets associated with Mobiso. Mobiso is an innovative suite of software products focusing on providing cloud-based speech recognition software which will help in further enhancement of the position of Votacall, Inc. for business-class VoIP

