Artificial Intelligence in Sports Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020-2027 | 24/7.ai Inc., Active.Ai, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Inc., AIBrian Inc., Amazon Inc., Anodot, AOL Inc., Apple Inc

Reports and Data has published a report on the Global Artificial Intelligence in Sports Market. It includes a database of all market essentials, with key facts and figures represented in the form of tables, pie charts, graphs, etc., giving the reader a better understanding of the market. Currently, the Artificial Intelligence in Sports market is witnessing industry-wide development. The research study presents a detailed analysis of the industry and projects the future market growth by examining the current growth factors, opinions of industry experts, and other industry-related information derived from reliable sources. The report offers estimates for Global Artificial Intelligence in Sports Market Forecast till 2026.



The report includes descriptive profiles of major companies, which consists of the legal names, headquarters, website, market standing, historical development, and top 5 closest competitors derived by inspecting their gross revenue, along with contact information. Every company’s growth rate, gross revenue, and profit margin have also been discussed in the study. It also assesses other expansion tactics implemented by leading companies including mergers, acquisitions, and product launches.

Leading players of Artificial Intelligence in Sports market include:

24/7.ai Inc., Active.Ai, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Inc., AIBrian Inc., Amazon Inc., Anodot, AOL Inc., Apple Inc, ARM Limited, Atmel Corporation, Baidu Inc., Cisco Systems, DeepScale, Digital Reasoning Systems Inc., Facebook Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Gamaya, Gemalto N.V., General Electric (GE), General Vision Inc., Google Inc., Graphcore, H2O.ai, Haier Group Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IBM Corporation,

Extensive profiles of over ten leading manufacturers and over ten retailers have also been included in the report, along with a historical assessment of the market for the years 2016 and 2017, highlighting the recent development observed in the market. The report discusses the key micro- and macro-economic influences that were present in the market in 2018. The assessment includes accurate market insights into potential market opportunities and roadblocks in the industry. The report assimilates statistical data derived from authentic sources in the industry, facilitated by expert opinions.

Scope of the Report:

The all-encompassing research weighs up on various aspects including but not limited to important industry definition, product applications, and product types. The pro-active approach towards analysis of investment feasibility, significant return on investment, supply chain management, import and export status, consumption volume and end-use offers more value to the overall statistics on the Artificial Intelligence in Sports market. All factors that help business owners identify the next leg for growth are presented through self-explanatory resources such as charts, tables, and graphic images.

Market has been divided by Technology as:

Cognitive Computing

Computer Vision

Data Analytics

Decisions as a Service

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Market has been divided by Application as:

Sports Recruitment

Performance Improvement

Game Planning

Game Tactics

Injury Prevention

Market has been divided by Deployment as:

DaaS

Decision Support

Software

Market segment by Region/Country include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Attracting the target audience

First, the comprehensive report finds out why customers need a certain product or service. The study focuses on what problems a certain product and service can solve. Apart from target demographics industry experts weigh up on the factors including audience type, as well as others vital attributes about the target customer segment.

The study dives deep into the profiles of top market players and their key financials. This comprehensive report is not only for business analysts and any existing and new entrant can use it when designing their business strategies. The research is one of its kind global analyses of aspects such as import and export status, supply chain management, profit and gross margin worldwide for the forecast period 2019 – 2026. Extensive coverage of statistics associated with recent events including acquisition and mergers and strengths and weaknesses of a company forms an important part of the study on the Artificial Intelligence in Sports market.

