Car Wash Service Market: Growing Demand and Growth Opportunity | Freedom Car Wash, Mister Car Wash, Auto Bell

According to AMA Market Analyst, the Global Car Wash Service Market may see a growth rate of 4.3%

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

7 Flags Car Wash (San Francisco),Auto Bell Car Wash (North Carolina),Brown Bear Car Wash (New York),Delta Sonic Car Wash Corporation (United States),Freedom Car Wash (United States),Goo-Goo Express Wash, Inc. (Columbus),Mister Car Wash (United States)

Car wash service includes both interior and exterior cleaning of the cars. Growing demand from passenger car segment, mobile auto detailing and the emergence of several mobile-based applications offering car washing services with facilities such as doorstep pick and drop and others gaining customer attraction supplementing the growth of car wash service market. Further, increasing sales of passengers car expected to generate demand for car wash service market.

Market Trends: Emphasizing on Automated Car Wash

The emergence of Mobile Application Providing Car Washing Services

Market Drivers: Growing Market of Passenger Cars

Increasing Demand for Mobile Auto Detailing

Challenges: Increasing Number of Local Players in Market

Restraints: ESKOM Tariff Charges

Lack of Skilled Aftermarket Service Providers



Market Overview of Global Car Wash Service

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

The Global Car Wash Service Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Conveyor Tunnel System, Gantry Car Washes, Automatic in Bay Car Washes, Tunnel Washes, Self-Serve Car Washes, Hand Washes, Auto detail, Touch less, Other)

Application (Passenger Car, Commercial Car, Other)

