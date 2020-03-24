In-flight Catering Service Market : Growth Factors Details for Business Development, Key Companies, Current Trends/Issues/Challenges and Forecast By 2025

“Global In-flight catering services market is expected to grow from US$ 17.96 Bn in 2017 to US$ 29.00 Bn by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2020 and 2025.”

In-flight catering services market is experiencing a high growth throughout the globe, driven by growth in the commercial aviation industry. Rise in the level of disposable income with growing GDP of both developing and developed countries and better standard of living is also increasing the demand for airways as a mode of transportation among individuals. These factors are anticipated to drive the In-flight catering services market during the forecast period.

The report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of In-flight catering services market based on catering service, catering types, aircraft class, and flight type. The geographic segmentation of the report covers five major regions including; North Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SA). The regional market has been further bifurcated by respective countries. By flight type segment, full service carrier is accounted for largest share in the In-flight catering services market in 2017, whereas, low cost carrier is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample [email protected] https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPAD00002360/

Global In-flight Catering Service Market – Company Profiles

ANA Catering Service Co. Ltd.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft

Egyptair In-flight Services

Emirates Flight Catering

Flying Food Group LLC

Gategroup

Newrest Group

SATS Ltd.

Saudi Airlines Catering

The report aims to provide an overview of global In-flight catering services market with detailed market segmentation. Also, it analyzes the current market scenario of In-flight catering services market and forecasts the market till 2025. The report covers market dynamics affecting the In-flight catering services market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the competitive scenario, geographic trends, and opportunities in the In-flight catering services market with respect to all geographic regions. The report also includes the detailed company profiles of the key players in the In-flight catering services market along with their market strategies. The report also provides value chain along with the SWOT analysis for all company profiled in the report.

The Europe region is one of the prominent region in In-flight catering services market which is contributing highest revenue globally due to experience millions of air traffic every year and is also recognized to have all the time active and demanding airspaces. Rest of European countries, UK, and Germany holds a high market share owing to the fact of range of short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul flights. Moreover, flagship carrier of UK continuously focuses to add new cuisines in its menu and improve the quality of food in its own in-house catering services. Rest of Europe includes countries such as Turkey, The Netherlands, Austria, and Switzerland with large number of aircraft fleets, which includes both premium carriers as well as low cost carriers. Demographic trends, rising disposable income of individuals, and better standard of living is responsible to boost the production of automotive in the Asian countries. China and Japan is expected to hold a high market share followed by Rest of APAC and India. Owing to this, several global manufacturers and providers of In-flight catering services has potential to invest in this region.

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPAD00002360/

Reasons to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global in-flight catering services market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global in-flight catering services market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.