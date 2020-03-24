Visualization & 3D Rendering Software Market : Historical, Current and Projected Market Size, Competitive landscape & Forecast Upto 2025

“The global visualization & 3D rendering software market accounted to US$1,321 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period 2020 – 2025, to account to US$5,978.2 Mn by 2025.”

Visualization and 3D rendering software are experiencing high adoption trends among various industry verticals, as it provides users ability to create a fast realistic picture, design of prototypes and offer users with the complete visualization of space for presentation and complete understanding before building anything. It helps companies to optimize their available space, resources and to proactively avoid errors and in ensuring better designing before building real products. Visualization and 3D rendering software solutions work as an effective marketing tool for enterprises as it helps them to create a better visualization of available space for client presentation and other activities.

Currently, there are many visualizations and 3D rendering software available in the market specifically designed according to the requirement of for various industry vertical and domain and which easily fits into enterprise existing workflow and provides a highly-realistic display with real-time interaction and providing real-time optimization ability. It provides enterprises opportunity to improve their designing for the entire process of product engineering to marketing and helps companies to achieve an improved decision-making process.

With increasing infrastructural developments in the developing countries as well as the developed countries, the progress of visualization and 3D rendering software market is also experiencing a significant rise. The growth in the demand of the software is also highly dependent upon the growth of industries such as media & entertainment, architecture, construction & building, design & engineering, healthcare, and others.

The factors such as a rise in the need for faster & efficient solutions, increase in demand for gaming & videography, and growth in construction & infrastructural development have driven the market for visualization & 3D rendering software market. Further, the proliferation in virtual reality and rapid expansion in the manufacturing sector for prototyping are expected to create new growth avenues for the market.

The global visualization and 3D rendering software market is segmented based on application, deployment, end user and geography. The global visualization and 3D software market have been segmented on the basis of applications into training simulation, marketing & advertisement, video games, product visualization, and architectural visualization. On the basis of deployment model, the visualization and 3D rendering software market is segmented into on-premise and cloud. Further, media & entertainment, architecture, construction & building, design & engineering, healthcare, and others are the end users analyzed. The market is categorized on basis of five strategic regions namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America. Based upon the regional diversification, North America is the major contributor to the market followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

