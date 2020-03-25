Drag Reduction Agent Market In-Depth Analysis and Forecast by Key Players – Baker Hughes, Partow Ideh Pars., LiquidPower Specialty Products Inc, etc.

Drag Reduction Agent Market Overview

Reports and Data conducts a multidisciplinary study of the global Drag Reduction Agent market to give a historical analysis, current market scenario, and market estimations for the forecast period, highlighting the factors contributing to the growth of the overall industry. Our team of expert analysts provides valuable insights into the future growth of the global industry by performing both primary and secondary research.

This report relies on efficient analytical tools to assess market information and derive industry-leading insights into the industry to help the readers interested in the Drag Reduction Agent market. For improving readers’ experience, the report starts with a basic overview pertaining to the Drag Reduction Agent market and the key elements of the industry for the forecast period from 2020 to 2026.

Market Size – USD 930.4 Million in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 10.2% in the year 2026, Market Trends – Growth in Oil & gas, chemical and agricultural industry and the introduction of DRA’s to the medical field.

The rise in oil & gas exploration activities, the growth of chemical industries and agricultural activities across the globe and favorable research funding scenario for the use of DRA’s in the medical field are key factors contributing to high CAGR of the Global DRA Market.

The Drag Reduction Agent market analysis is intended to provide all participants and vendors with pertinent specifics about growth aspects, roadblocks, threats, and lucrative business opportunities that the market is anticipated to reveal in the coming years. This intelligence study also encompasses the revenue share, market size, production capacity, and rate of consumption to draw insights pertaining to the rivalry to gain control of a large portion of the market share.

Leading Players in the Drag Reduction Agent Market:

Baker Hughes, Partow Ideh Pars., LiquidPower Specialty Products Inc., Oil Flux Americas, NuGenTec, Innospec, Lubrizol Specialty Products Inc., Sino Oil King Shine Chemical, Flowchem, National Petroleum Corporation, and The Zoranoc Oilfield Chemical

Competitive landscape

The Drag Reduction Agent Industry is extremely competitive and consolidated because of the existence of several established companies that are adopting different marketing strategies in order to increase their market share. The vendors engaged in the sector are outlined based on price, quality, brand, product differentiation, and product portfolio. The vendors are gradually expanding their focus on product personalization by way of customer interaction.

Drag Reduction Agent Market segment by Regions/Countries: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America.

Product Type (Revenue USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016-2026)

High Viscosity Glue

Low Viscosity Glue

Rubber Latex

Application Outlook (Revenue USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2016-2026)

Crude Oil

Irrigation

Blood Treatment

Chemical Transportation

Other Application

Points Covered in The Report:

The pivotal aspects considered in the Global Drag Reduction Agent Market report consist of the leading competitors functioning in the global sector. The report also encompasses company profiles prominently positioned in the global market. The production, sales, corporate strategies, and the technological capabilities of leading manufacturers are also contained within the report. The driving factors for the growth of the Global Drag Reduction Agent Market are explained exhaustively, along with an in-depth account of the end-users in the industry. The report also explains critical application areas of the global sector, curating an accurate description of the market to the readers/users. The report undertakes a SWOT analysis of the market. In the final section, the report features the opinions and views of the industry experts and professionals. The experts also evaluate the export/import policies that might be propelling the growth of the Global Drag Reduction Agent Market. The report on the Global Drag Reduction Agent Market delivers valuable information for policymakers, investors, stakeholders, service providers, producers, suppliers, and organizations operating in the industry and looking to purchase this research document.

Reasons for Buying Drag Reduction Agent Market Report:

The report performs an analysis of the dynamic competitive landscape that can help the reader/client move ahead in the global sector. It also presents an in-depth view of the different factors driving or restraining the growth of the global market. The Global Drag Reduction Agent Market report provides an eight-year forecast derived on the basis of the potential growth of the market. It helps formulate profitable business decisions by offering thorough insights into the global market and by creating a comprehensive analysis of pivotal market segments and sub-segments.

