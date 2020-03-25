Global CF & CFRP Market and Competitive Landscape Report 2020

The Global CF & CFRP market report is a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean, focusing on market influencing factors, competitive landscape, data, trends, information, and exclusive vital statistics of the market. This market report studies market details at global level, especially in;
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Rest of the World
This market research report offers detail overview of;
- CF & CFRP market outlook
- CF & CFRP market trends
- CF & CFRP market forecast
- CF & CFRP market 2019 overview
- CF & CFRP market growth analysis
- CF & CFRP market size
- CF & CFRP market price analysis
- Competitive landscape
The CF & CFRP market is analyzed considering forecast period of 2019-2026.Global CF & CFRP Market is valued approximately USD 25.04 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.40% over the forecast period 2019-2026.
Major market player included in this report are:
Toray Industries Inc.
Teijin Limited
Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
SGL Group
Formosa Plastics Corporation
Hexcel Corporation
Hyosung
Tencate
Dowaksa
Cytec Solvay Group
Some major parameters were considered to forecast the current estimates of the Market:
- Market driving trends
- Predicted opportunities
- Challenges and restraints to be faced
- Technological developments
- Other developments, e.g. Infrastructural
- Consumer preferences
- Government regulations
- Consumer spending dynamics and trends
The global CF & CFRP market research report also encompasses an effective presentation of facts and figures related to study through bar graphs, pie charts, and infographics, covering a 360-degree outlook of the market.
The research methodology adopted to analyze the market growth and related dynamics cover the collection of raw data from credible data sources in both quantitative and qualitative forms. The data collected is from paid sources and government organizations to evaluate the market size on the basis of various segments. Market engineering consists of both ‘bottom-up’ and ‘top-down’ approaches along with data triangulation models to derive the market forecast data over the forecast period.
Major segments covered in the CF & CFRP Market report include:
By Raw Material Type:
Polyacrylonitrile (Pan-Based) Carbon Fibres
Pitch-Based Carbon Fibre
Rayon-Based Carbon Fibre
By Resin Type:
Thermosetting CFRP
Thermoplastic CFRP
By Manufacturing Process:
Lay-Up Process
Compression Molding Process
Resin Transfer Molding Process
Filament Winding Process
Injection Molding Process
Pultrusion Process
Other Processes
By End-Use Industry:
Aerospace & Defense
Wind Energy
Automotive
Sporting Goods
Civil Engineering
Pipe & Tank
Marine
Electrical & Electronics
Medical
Other Applications
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
- Historical year – 2016, 2017
- Base year – 2018
- Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
