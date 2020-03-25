Genome Editing Market Expected to Reach US$ 10,691.0 Mn in 2025 – Thermo Fisher Scientific, Integrated DNA, Merck, Lonza, New England, GenScript, Transposagen, Horizon Discovery, Sangamo Therapeutics, Editas Medicine

Sameer Joshi

Pune, Mar 25,2020

The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

The Market for genome editing is driven by the driving factor such as increase in funding for the genome editing, rising prevalence of the genetic disorders, rise in the advancements for the genome editing technology and rise in the production of the genetically modified crops. Whereas, perception of the people for genetic alteration and stringent regulation are likely to impact the growth of the genome editing market. Nevertheless, the trend of the usage of CRISPR Cas9 technology is likely to grow the market of the genome editing in the coming forecast period.

The Genome editing market as per the technology the segment is segmented as transcription activator-like effector nucleases (TALENS), clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), antisense RNA and others. The clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR) technology among the technology segment the held the largest market share, transcription activator-like effector nucleases (TALENs) is the fastest growing segment. The market of CRISPR has the highest market share in 2017, contributing a market share of 53.6% and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The usage of the CRISPR technology is highly utilized technology due to the property that offers simple, fast and accurate functioning. The TALENs contributed 23.3% of the market share in the year 2017 and is expected to be the fastest growing market in the coming near future.

The application segment of the genome editing market includes genetic engineering, cell line engineering and others. In 2017, cell line engineering segment held the largest market share of 48.2%, and is expected to continue in the following year. The genetic engineering was sub-segmented into the animal genetic engineering and plant genetic engineering. Among the genetic engineering animal genetic engineering held the largest market share for the genetic engineering segment owing to the various applications along with the industrial applications. The application segment for the genome editing market was valued at US$ 3,210.1 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.0% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, to reach US$ 10,691.0 Mn by 2025.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources included in the report are United States Department of Agriculture, National Institutes of Health, King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, International Service For The Acquisition Of Agri-Biotech Applications, Parliamentary Office for Science and Technology, Department of Biotechnology, Council of Scientific & Industrial Research, and more.

