Glass Tableware Market Size : Growth Analysis with Top Vendors- Wuerttembergische Metallwarenfabrik AG, Lenox, World Kitchen LLC, LaOpala RG etc

Glass Tableware Market Overview:

The Global Glass Tableware Market is expected to reach USD 13.47 billion by 2025, from USD 10.8 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year is 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Data Bridge Market Research added “Glass Tableware Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025” in his database. Glass tableware is defined as the object that is made from glass such as cups, wine glass, cutlery items and others. Due to change in the lifestyle of population and disposable incomes has a major drivers for the growth of this market.

Wuerttembergische Metallwarenfabrik AG, Lenox Corporation, World Kitchen LLC, LaOpala RG Limitied, Borosil Glass Works Ltd, Kavalierglass of North America, Inc., Termisil Huta Szkla Wolomin S.A., The Oneida Group, DeLi, Zhejiang Chengtai Industrial Co., Ltd., Pearl Glass, Ocean Glass Public Company Limited, ABERT SPA, Anhui Deli daily Glass Co., Ltd., China Yong Feng Yuan Co., LTD., Belleek Pottery Ltd. (UK), Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Lifetime Brands, Inc. (USA), Pfaltzgraff, Mikasa, KOMPASS INTERNATIONAL SA.

The European Union is the world’s largest glass market, both in terms of production and consumption. The European glass industry comprises of around 1,000 companies and accounts for more than one-quarter of the non-metallic mineral sector. The glass industry in Europe, as is the case worldwide, is highly concentrated, with over 80 per cent of glass produced bylessthan a dozen multinationals each employing over 1,000 employees. The other companies are small or medium-sized, mainly producing specialist or luxury glass products. There were 180,000 people directly employed in the glass industry in the EU-27 in 2013, with up to 500,000 jobs indirectly linked to the industry.

Based on regions, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Market Drivers:

Change in lifestyle

Adoption of luxuries items

Growth of the hotel

Growth of catering industry

Disposable incomes

Market Restraints:

Competitions among the market player

Availability of cheap products

