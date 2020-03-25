Deodorant Market Size : Growth Analysis with Top Vendors- Unilever, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, L’Oréal and more

Deodorant Market Overview:

Data Bridge Market Research recently added “ Deodorant Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026″ in his database.

Deodorants can be defined as a material that is applied on the human body for the removal and prevention of bodily odour. A type of these deodorants also prevents presence of sweat by interacting with the sweat glands of the human body. They are mostly applied on the armpits, feet and other areas of the body that are prone to increased sweating.

Major Market Players covered in the Market are:

Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, L’Oréal, Beiersdorf, L’OCCITANE, NEW AVON LLC., REVLON, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Kao Corporation, Adidas, CavinKare Group, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Lion Corporation, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Global Fragrances, Shiseido Co.Ltd., EO Products, Green Tidings, Sundial Brands, Bubble and Bee Organic, and Truly’s Natural Products.

By Product Type (Sprays, Creams, Gels, Wipes, Roll-On, Sticks),

By Distribution Channel (Convenience Stores, Department Stores, On-Line Retail, Pharmacies, Specialist Retailers, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Variety Stores, Warehouse Clubs, Others),

Market Drivers:

Rising global warming and temperature concerns requiring solutions to odour problems is expected to drive the market growth

Growing demand among the younger population for new and innovative scented products is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Increased concerns regarding the effects of deodorants on the temperature of human body is expected to restrain the market growth

Concerns regarding the infections and allergies related to the ingredients included in the deodorants on the human body is also expected to restrain the market growth

Years that have been considered for the study of this report are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2020 to 2026



Based on regions, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2018, Global Fragrances announced the launch of a new brand of deodorants under the name “Double Cross”.

In May 2018, Unilever’s brand Rexona launched football based deodorant product line. With the new products’ packaging based on the global love for football among the consumers. The company hopes to connect with the consumers on a common level with this launch.

Some major points addressed in this Deodorant Market report:

A global vision of the DeodorantMarket which helps to recover essential data.

The market was segmented according to product types, applications, end users as well as vertical sectors, taking into account many factors. Given the segmentation of the market, SWOT analysis was carried out effectively. For a better understanding and in-depth analysis of the market, the key segments have also been divided into sub-segments.

In the next section, the factors responsible for market growth have been included.

These data were collected from primary and secondary sources and have been approved by industry experts. It helps to understand the key market segments and their future trends.

The report of DeodorantMarket studies also presents eight-year forecasts based on expected market growth.

Reasons to choose this report:

Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape. Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others. Historical and future market research in terms of size, share, growth, volume & sales. Major changes and assessment in market dynamics & developments. Industry size & share analysis with industry growth and trends. Emerging key segments and regions Key business strategies by major market players and their key methods. Porter’s five force analysis of the market, highlighting the efficiency of purchasers and sellers to develop efficient growth strategies. The research report covers size, share, trends and growth analysis of the DeodorantMarket on global and regional level.



