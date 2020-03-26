Food Testing Kits Market Situation & Future Forecast To 2026 | Romer Labs, Thermo Fischer, Intertek, Qiagen, etc.

The market is expected to face a favourable growth scenario as it offers many benefits over conventional technologies. The conventional methods of detecting foodborne pathogen are time-consuming as well as laborious. Generally, the conventional methods require almost 2 to 3 days for preliminary identification and more than a week for confirmation of the species of the pathogens. In addition, since these tests rely on culturing the microorganisms, chances of false-negative results due to viable but non-culturable (VBNC) pathogens are high. However, the kits today offer high specificity and sensitivity. These kits are being increasingly preferred for food quality inspections due to the ease of use and the technical precision used while manufacturing them.

Competitive Landscape:

The Food Testing Kits market is moderately competitive and includes numerous key players. When looking at market share, few industry players predominantly constitute the worldwide market. With the growing awareness among patients and high prevalence of diseases like cancer, new companies are also expected to find their way into the market in the near future.

Some of the major players engaged in the market are Romer Labs, Thermo Fischer, Intertek, Qiagen, Biomérieux, Eurofins Scientific, Agilent, Bio-Rad, PerkinElmer, and Millipore Sigma. In October 2018, Eurofins Scientific, a global scientific leader in bioanalytical testing, announced acquiring EnvironeX Group Inc, a leading provider of testing services to the Environment, AgriFood and Health & Pharmaceuticals sectors

Results of the latest scientific undertakings for the development of new Food Testing Kits products have also been considered. Factors that can potentially influence the leading industry players to implement synthetic sourcing of market products have also been studied in this investigative report. The inferences drawn in this study are valuable for any company operating in the industry. Every organization contributing to the global production of the Food Testing Kits market products has been profiled in this report, in order to study the insights on cost-effective manufacturing methods, competitive landscape, and new avenues for applications.

With the existing market standards evaluated, this research report also explains the latest strategic initiatives and patterns of the market players in an unbiased way. The report can be construed as a presumptive business record that can aid the readers functioning in the global market devise their plans effectively, to reach the desired position in the market in the forecast period.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Food Testing Kits market on the basis of target tested, sample tested, technology, and region:

Target Tested (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Allergens

Mycotoxins

Pathogens

GMOs

Meat Species

Pesticide Residues

Others

Sample Tested (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Meat, Poultry and Seafood Products

Dairy Products

Fruits and Vegetables

Cereals, Grains and Pulses

Nuts, Seeds and Spices

Packaged Foods

Others

Technology (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

PCR-Based

Immunoassay-Based

Enzyme Substrate-Based

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Report Methodology:

The data contained in this report has been derived through both primary and secondary research methodologies.

Primary research methodology includes interaction with service providers, suppliers, and industry professionals. Secondary research methodology entails a thorough examination of relevant literature like company annual reports, financial reports, and exclusive databases.

This report provides:

A comprehensive overview of the global market for Food Testing Kits. Evaluation of the global market trends, historical data analysis starting from 2011, prediction for the coming years, and estimation of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) by the end of the forecast period. Identification of new market prospects and targeted marketing approaches for Global Food Testing Kits Market. Evaluation of R&D, and the demand for new product launches and applications. Extensive company profiling, highlighting leading participants operating in the industry. Market structure, in terms of dynamic molecule types and targets, emphasizing the major industry resources and players. The growth in patient epidemiology and gross revenue for the global market, including crucial players and market segments. Examination the sector in terms of the generic and premium product revenue. Assessment of commercial opportunities in the market sales scenario by inspecting the trends observed for authorizing and co-developing deals.

