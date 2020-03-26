Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market Outlook: World Approaching Demand & Growth Prospect 2019-2026

The Global Ophthalmic Lasers market report is a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean, focusing on market influencing factors, competitive landscape, data, trends, information, and exclusive vital statistics of the market. This market report studies market details at global level, especially in;
The Ophthalmic Lasers market is analyzed considering forecast period of 2019-2026.Global Ophthalmic Lasers Market is valued approximately USD 1069.6 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.10 % over the forecast period 2019-2026.
Major market player included in this report are:
Alcon Laboratories, Inc. (A Novartis AG Company)
Abbott Medical Optics, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Abbott)
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
Bausch & Lomb Incorporated (A Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. Company)
Ellex Medical Lasers Limited
Topcon Corporation
Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG (A Subsidiary of Ziemer Group Holding AG)
Iridex Corporation
Nidek Co., Limited
Major segments covered in the Ophthalmic Lasers Market report include:
By Product:
Femtosecond Lasers
Excimer Lasers
ND:Yag Lasers
Diode Lasers
Others
By Application:
Refractive Error Correction
Cataract Removal
Diabetic Retinopathy Treatment
Glaucoma Treatment
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Treatment
Others
By End User:
Hospitals
Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory Surgery Canters
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
- Historical year – 2016, 2017
- Base year – 2018
- Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
