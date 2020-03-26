Rugged Tablet Market Growth 2020-2026 by Top Key Player: Panasonic, Dell, Getac, HP, Xplore, Dt research, AAEON, NEXCOM, Others

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global rugged tablets market was valued at USD 453.0 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1,681.2 million by year 2026, at a CAGR of 13.8%. The study covers in-depth information regarding rugged tablets which are specially designed computers which can sustain harsh environments and can be easily operated in rough conditions such as extreme temperatures, strong vibrations, dry or wet conditions.

Companies considered and profiled in this market study:

Panasonic, Dell, Getac, HP, Xplore, Dt research, AAEON, NEXCOM, Kontron, Mildef, Trimble, etc

Rugged tablets comprise of 3 types- fully rugged, semi rugged, ultra-rugged. Ability of operating without any trouble in highly severe conditions, durability, availability of free apps such as Microsoft 365, TeamViewer and google drive, rise in the demand from the defence sector long lasting battery of rugged tablets are the some of the key factors propelling the market growth in the industry. However, high costs and increasing competition which affects the traditional vendors are the major hindrance for market growth during the years 2018-2026

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the rugged tablets market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Fully rugged tablets

Semi rugged tablets

Ultra-rugged tablets

Application type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Defense

Manufacturing

Construction

Healthcare

Agricultural industries

Outdoor recreational activities

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Key findings from the report suggest

America is the dominating player in the global market for rugged tablets. Further it is also the fastest growing market all across the globe. Xplore and Panasonic are the two popular and highest manufacturing brands in US. 48% of the growth comes from US.

Asia pacific region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.0% owing it to rapid development in the commercial as well as industrial sectors..

Key players in the global rugged market include Panasonic, Getac, Dell, HP, and Xplore, among others.

Fully rugged tablets dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 13.4% during 2019-2026.

Scratch resistant screens that are readable in direct sun, fully sealed keywords to restrict intrusion of dust or any liquids, strength, durability, go anywhere productivity are some of the key features of rugged tablets.

