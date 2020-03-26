Atrial Fibrillation Market to Reach 84.40 Billion by 2026 at 8.3% CAGR: Abbott Laboratories, Atricure Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Microport Scientific Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation

The Atrial Fibrillation Market is estimated to reach USD 14.68 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the growing incidences of chronic heart diseases such as hypertension, obesity, and diabetes are leading to rising heart problems along with technological advancements that are expected to become the most common growth factors globally in the coming years.

Atrial fibrillation (AF) is a kind of cardiac arrhythmia that is caused by unusual electrical activities in the atria. It can persist with no symptoms, but most common signs connected with it are palpitations, fainting, and chest pain.

Leading players in the Atrial Fibrillation market:

Abbott Laboratories, Atricure Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Microport Scientific Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Biosense Webster, Inc., St. Jude medical, Inc., Siemens AG, Medtronic Plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Cardiofocus, Inc., Biotitic Se & Co. Kg, Inc., Carima, Inc., Ncontact, Inc., and Agricore, Inc.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Atrial Fibrillation market on the basis of boiler type, fuel type, end use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

EP Ablation Catheters

Cardiac Monitors or Implantable Loop Recorder

EP Diagnostic Catheter

Mapping and Recording Systems

Access Devices

Intracardiac Echocardiography

Left Atrial Appendage Closure Devices

By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

EP Ablation

Diagnostic

Surgical

By End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Hospitals

Cardiac Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Further key findings from the report suggest

Growing population, increasing rates of heart diseases, and rising healthcare expenditure are the fundamental factors which are spurring the growth of the market across the globe.

EP ablation catheters of the product se gment are estimated to reach USD 3.20 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period.

Electrophysiology is a test to estimate the electrical activity of the heart and to diagnose atrial fibrillation or arrhythmia. Catheter ablation is a method implemented to treat some types of arrhythmia.

Due to its possible lucrativeness, several companies operating in the healthcare industry have widely adopted EP catheter ablation, making the market relatively fragmented and profoundly competitive.

Manufacturers are investing in research and development due to the rising demand for cost-effective procedures, and reliable imaging for implementing technologically advanced catheter ablation procedure.

In conclusion, the Atrial Fibrillation market report is a reliable source for accessing the Market data that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report provides the principal locale, economic scenarios with the item value, benefit, supply, limit, generation, request, Market development rate, and figure and so on. Besides, the report presents a new task SWOT analysis, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.