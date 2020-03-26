Knee Replacement Implants Market Trends and Top Growing Companies to 2026 | Hewi Heinrich Wilke GmbH, Etac AB, Prism Medical, Bischoff

The Knee Replacement Implants Market report draws accurate insights by examining the latest and prospective industry trends, helping the readers recognize the products and services that are boosting revenue growth and profitability. The study performs a detailed analysis of all the significant factors impacting the market on a global and regional scale, including drivers, constraints, threats, challenges, prospects, and industry-specific trends. Additionally, the report cites worldwide certainties and endorsements, along with a downstream and upstream evaluation of leading participants.

Key participants include: Hewi Heinrich Wilke GmbH, Etac AB, Prism Medical, Bischoff & Bischoff GmbH, Invacare Corporation, Sunrise Medical, Invacare Corporation, Spectra Care Group, Ortho XXIa

According to the recent analysis of Reports and Data, the knee replacement implant market has acquired a market value of USD 9.87 billion in 2018 and is expected to attain a value of USD 14.79 billion dollars by the end of the forecast frame in 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.3%. The knee replacement implant surgery is a surgical procedure which involves the replacement of the weight bearing part of the knee with an artificial substance known as an implant.

Procedure Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Total Knee Replacement

Partial Knee Replacement

Revision Knee Replacement

Material (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Stainless Steel

Cobalt Chromium Alloys

Titanium Alloys

Polyethylene

Ceramics

Others

Component (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Fixed Bearing Implants

Mobile Bearing Implants

End Users (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Clinics

Hospitals

Ambulatory Service Centres

Further key finding from the report:

The use 3D printing technology and robot assisted surgeries which are minimally invasive in nature have aided the growth of the market for these products.

Asia pacific is the fast-growing region for knee replacement implants due to factors like increasing disposable income, large amounts of people coming in for medical tourism especially in India, China and Thailand

Technology and patient focused implants are identified to be key growth factors. Companies are starting to provide custom made implants to their patients.

Competitive edge over the companies in the market is gained by innovative product launches and strategic merger and acquisition projects.

The US market is valued at about 3,300 million USD in 2018 due degenerative diseases like arthritis being common among elderly, especially women. Physical accidents have also acted as a contributing factor.

Aims of the study

• To curate a concise report of the market, highlighting the key vendors and significant changes observed in the market.

• Examine the existing and emergent trends and promising technological innovations in the market.

• Assessment of market values, modeled values, and international trade values, to deduce the market volume.

• Offered research-backed insights for the parent market, cost analysis, and prevailing industry trends.

• Calculate capacity utilization rate.

