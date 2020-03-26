Cannabis-based beverages Market Trends and Top Growing Companies to 2026 | Coalition Brewing (USA), New Age Beverages Corporation (USA), SK Rodnik (Russia), Beverages Trade Network

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Cannabis-based beverages market was valued at USD 1.4 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 5.04 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 15.4%. Cannabis has a mass consumer appeal around the world. Along with being used for recreational purpose, it is also used by millions of consumers medicinally. Almost all the states in the U.S have medical cannabis laws. Cannabis is legally recognized as a form of therapy or medicine for more than fifty medical conditions, including anorexia, Alzheimer’s disease, cancer, arthritis, chronic epilepsy pain, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Key participants include: Coalition Brewing (USA), New Age Beverages Corporation (USA), SK Rodnik (Russia), Beverages Trade Network, Lagunitas (USA), The Supreme Cannabis Company (Canada), General Cannabis Corporation (USA), Koios Beverage Corporation (USA), Cannabis Energy Drink (Austria)

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Cannabis based Beverages industry by Constituent, by Type, by Product, by Application, by End Use and by Region:

Constituent (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Cannabidiol (CBD)

Tetrahydrocannabidiol (THC)

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Alcoholic Cannabis-Infused Beers Cannabis-Infused Wines Others

Non-Alcoholic Marijuana Elixir Marijuana Tea Cannabis Soda Cannabis Coffee & Cold Brew Cannabis Infused Vitamin based energy water



Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

B2B

B2C Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Others



Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Medication

Recreation

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Household

Hotels/ Restaurants/ cafes (HORECA)

Aims of the study

• To curate a concise report of the market, highlighting the key vendors and significant changes observed in the market.

• Examine the existing and emergent trends and promising technological innovations in the market.

• Assessment of market values, modeled values, and international trade values, to deduce the market volume.

• Offered research-backed insights for the parent market, cost analysis, and prevailing industry trends.

• Calculate capacity utilization rate.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Cannabis is revolutionizing the healthcare industry by treating several ailments worldwide. The legalization of medical based cannabis is helping supplant opioid treatment of chronic pain. In response to the rise in the number of people consuming both alcohol and cannabis-based products, companies across the globe are looking to expand their offerings through Cannabis-based beverages

The North American region is by far the largest and most developed market for cannabis-based beverages. It made up 73.4% of the global market share in 2018

Sale of cannabis based beverages through specialty stores is also an emerging trend. Specialty stores offer a sort of guarantee to the customer that they will find what they are looking for. The segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.3%

The online stores segment has been the most popular distribution channel in many countries such as Canada and the Netherlands due to the convenience and discretion it provides. Online stores are generally preferred over other distribution channels due to the availability of a wide range of cannabis products on the market, which may not be the case in a hypermarket or a convenience store where only a limited range of products are available

