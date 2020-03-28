Blood Culture Tests Market to Record Stellar CAGR of 8.0% between 2020 and 2026 | Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc, Becton, Dickinson, etc

The Blood Culture Tests Industry is extremely competitive and consolidated because of the existence of several established companies that are adopting different marketing strategies in order to increase their market share. The vendors engaged in the sector are outlined based on price, quality, brand, product differentiation, and product portfolio. The vendors are gradually expanding their focus on product personalization by way of customer interaction.

Key players in the blood culture market include

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Company, bioMérieux SA, Cepheid, Inc, Nanosphere, Inc., IRIDICA, Beckman Coulter, Bruker Corporation, and T2 Biosystems, Others

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Blood culture test market was valued at USD 3857.3 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 4768.9 million by year 2026, at a CAGR of 8.0%. The study covers in depth analysis of Blood culture tests and challenges faced by them. The blood culture represents a critical tool, for the healthcare professionals as a means of identifying the harmful presence of living organisms in the bloodstream. A positive blood culture can help to find a definitive diagnosis and enable the targeting therapy against the specific organism and provide prognostic value.

Method (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Conventional/Manual Blood Culture Method

Automated Blood Culture Method

Product (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Consumables

Blood Culture Media



Aerobic Blood Culture Media Pediatric Blood Culture Media Anaerobic Blood Culture Media Fungi/Yeast Blood Culture Media Mycobacteria Blood Culture Media



Assay Kits and Reagents

Blood Culture Accessories

Instruments (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Automated Blood Culture Systems Supporting Laboratory Equipment



Incubators Colony Counters Microscopes Gram Stainers Software & Services



Technology (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Culture-based Technology

Molecular Technology Microarray PCR PNA-FISH

Proteomic Technology

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Bacteremia

Fungemia

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hospital Laboratories

Reference Laboratories

Further key findings from the report suggest

Blood culture tests are taken in number of suspected disease conditions which includes enteric fever, infective endocarditis, meningitis, pneumonia.

If your blood contains Microorganism, they will utilize (eat) the nutrient available in the broth and multiply. To make sure such organisms do not die appropriate media and incubation are used. Inoculated broth is incubated in an special instrument which has controlled environment i.e. Temperature-37°C (our body temperature), aeration, agitation. After 3-5 days the instrument will give signal about the presence of organism.

When these organisms grow in the above -mentioned media, they may make the changes in the media where they grow. Thus, lab professionals track such changes and the appearance of such organisms to identify them. Laboratory professionals use various techniques such as Gram Staining, study of morphological characteristics or Biochemical tests to identify them…Continued

