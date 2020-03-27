Global Cellular M2M Market and Competitive Landscape Report 2020

The Global Cellular M2M market report is a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean, focusing on market influencing factors, competitive landscape, data, trends, information, and exclusive vital statistics of the market. This market report studies market details at global level, especially in;

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Rest of the World

This market research report offers detail overview of;

Cellular M2M market outlook

Cellular M2M market trends

Cellular M2M market forecast

Cellular M2M market 2019 overview

Cellular M2M market growth analysis

Cellular M2M market size

Cellular M2M market price analysis

Competitive landscape

The Cellular M2M market is analyzed considering forecast period of 2019-2026.Global Cellular M2M Market is valued approximately USD 5.8 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 29 % over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

At&T Inc.

Verizon Communication Inc.

China Mobile Limited

Vodafone Group PLC.

Amdocs Inc.

Aeris Communications

Deutsche Telekom AG

Sprint Corporation

Sierra Wireless

Telef�nica S.A.

Some major parameters were considered to forecast the current estimates of the Market:

Market driving trends

Predicted opportunities

Challenges and restraints to be faced

Technological developments

Other developments, e.g. Infrastructural

Consumer preferences

Government regulations

Consumer spending dynamics and trends

The global Cellular M2M market research report also encompasses an effective presentation of facts and figures related to study through bar graphs, pie charts, and infographics, covering a 360-degree outlook of the market.

The research methodology adopted to analyze the market growth and related dynamics cover the collection of raw data from credible data sources in both quantitative and qualitative forms. The data collected is from paid sources and government organizations to evaluate the market size on the basis of various segments. Market engineering consists of both ‘bottom-up’ and ‘top-down’ approaches along with data triangulation models to derive the market forecast data over the forecast period.

Major segments covered in the Cellular M2M Market report include:

By Application:

Video Surveillance

Fleet Management

Asset Tracking

Theft Recovery

Point-Of-Sales (PoS)

By Service:

Professional Services

Managed Services

By User Type:

Small Medium and Enterprises (SME)

Large Enterprise

By Vertical:

Automotive and Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare

Retail

Security and Public Safety

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

