Global Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market and Competitive Landscape Report 2020

The Global Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection market report is a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean, focusing on market influencing factors, competitive landscape, data, trends, information, and exclusive vital statistics of the market. This market report studies market details at global level, especially in;

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Rest of the World

This market research report offers detail overview of;

Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection market outlook

Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection market trends

Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection market forecast

Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection market 2019 overview

Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection market growth analysis

Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection market size

Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection market price analysis

Competitive landscape

The Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection market is analyzed considering forecast period of 2019-2026.Global Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market is valued approximately at USD 8.20 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.50% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

General Electric

Mistras Group

Olympus Corporation

Ashtead Technology

Nikon Metrology

Magnaflux Corporation

Zetec Inc.

Eddyfi

YXLON International GmbH

Sonatest Ltd.

Avitas Systems

Some major parameters were considered to forecast the current estimates of the Market:

Market driving trends

Predicted opportunities

Challenges and restraints to be faced

Technological developments

Other developments, e.g. Infrastructural

Consumer preferences

Government regulations

Consumer spending dynamics and trends

The global Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection market research report also encompasses an effective presentation of facts and figures related to study through bar graphs, pie charts, and infographics, covering a 360-degree outlook of the market.

The research methodology adopted to analyze the market growth and related dynamics cover the collection of raw data from credible data sources in both quantitative and qualitative forms. The data collected is from paid sources and government organizations to evaluate the market size on the basis of various segments. Market engineering consists of both ‘bottom-up’ and ‘top-down’ approaches along with data triangulation models to derive the market forecast data over the forecast period.

Major segments covered in the Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market report include:

By Technique:

Ultrasonic Testing

Visual Inspection Testing

Magnetic Particle Testing

Liquid Penetrant Testing

Eddy-Current Testing

Radiographic Testing

Others

By Method:

Visual Inspection

Surface Inspection

Volumetric Inspection

Others

By Service:

Inspection Services

Equipment Rental Services

Calibration Services

Training Services

By Vertical

Manufacturing

Oil & Gas

Aerospace

Automotive

Public Infrastructure

Power Generation

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

