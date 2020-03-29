Global Neurorehabilitation Devices Market and Competitive Landscape Report 2020

The Global Neurorehabilitation Devices market report is a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean, focusing on market influencing factors, competitive landscape, data, trends, information, and exclusive vital statistics of the market. This market report studies market details at global level, especially in;

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Rest of the World

This market research report offers detail overview of;

Neurorehabilitation Devices market outlook

Neurorehabilitation Devices market trends

Neurorehabilitation Devices market forecast

Neurorehabilitation Devices market 2019 overview

Neurorehabilitation Devices market growth analysis

Neurorehabilitation Devices market size

Neurorehabilitation Devices market price analysis

Competitive landscape

The Neurorehabilitation Devices market is analyzed considering forecast period of 2019-2026.Global Neurorehabilitation Devices Market is valued approximately at USD 1378.9 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.50% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

Bioxtreme Robotics Rehabilitation

Ectron Limited

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc.

Helius Medical Technologies

Hocoma Ag

Kinestica

Kinova Robotics

Medtronic, Inc.

Neurostyle Pte, Ltd.

St. Jude Medical, Inc. (Acquired by Abbott Laboratories)

Some major parameters were considered to forecast the current estimates of the Market:

Market driving trends

Predicted opportunities

Challenges and restraints to be faced

Technological developments

Other developments, e.g. Infrastructural

Consumer preferences

Government regulations

Consumer spending dynamics and trends

The global Neurorehabilitation Devices market research report also encompasses an effective presentation of facts and figures related to study through bar graphs, pie charts, and infographics, covering a 360-degree outlook of the market.

The research methodology adopted to analyze the market growth and related dynamics cover the collection of raw data from credible data sources in both quantitative and qualitative forms. The data collected is from paid sources and government organizations to evaluate the market size on the basis of various segments. Market engineering consists of both ‘bottom-up’ and ‘top-down’ approaches along with data triangulation models to derive the market forecast data over the forecast period.

Major segments covered in the Neurorehabilitation Devices Market report include:

By Products:

Neuro-Robotic Systems

Brain-Computer Interface

Non-Invasive Stimulators

Wearable Devices

By Applications:

Cerebral Palsy

Parkinson’s Disease

Spinal Cord Injury

Traumatic Brain Injury

Stroke

By End-Users:

Cognitive Care Centers

Hospitals/Clinics

Research Institutes

Other End-Users

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

