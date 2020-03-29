Global Offshore Support Vessel Market Outlook: World Approaching Demand & Growth Prospect 2019-2026

The Global Offshore Support Vessel market report is a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean, focusing on market influencing factors, competitive landscape, data, trends, information, and exclusive vital statistics of the market. This market report studies market details at global level, especially in;
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Rest of the World
Global Offshore Support Vessel Market is valued approximately USD 20 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.04% over the forecast period 2019-2026.
Major market player included in this report are:
Edison Chouest Offshore (US)
Harvey Gulf International Marine (US)
Bourbon (France)
Seacor Marine (US)
Swire Group (Hong Kong)
Tidewater (US)
Gulfmark Offshore Inc. (US)
Havila Shipping (Norway)
Hornbeck Offshore Services (US)
The Maersk (Denmark)
Siem Offshore (Norway)
Major segments covered in the Offshore Support Vessel Market report include:
By Type:
Anchor-handling tug supply vessels
Platform supply vessels
Multipurpose supply vessels
Emergency response/standby and rescue vessels
Crew vessels
Chase vessels
Seismic vessels
Others
By Application:
Shallow water
Deepwater
By End-User:
Oil & Gas
Offshore Wind
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
- Historical year – 2016, 2017
- Base year – 2018
- Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
