Global Geofoams Market Outlook: World Approaching Demand & Growth Prospect 2019-2026

The Geofoams market is analyzed considering forecast period of 2019-2026.Global Geofoams Market is valued approximately USD 739.4 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.3% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM) (US)

Amvic Building Systems (Canada)

ACH Foam Technologies, LLC (US)

Jablite (UK)

Expol Ltd. (New Zealand)

Foam Products Corporation (US)

Harbor Foam (US)

Airfoam Industries Ltd. (Canada)

Pacific Allied Products Ltd. (US)

Thermafoam LLC (US)

Groupe Legerlite Inc. (Canada)

Insulation Corporation of America (US)

Major segments covered in the Geofoams Market report include:

By Type:

Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Geofoam

Extruded Polystyrene (XPS) Geofoam

By Application:

Road & Highway Construction

Road Widening

Bridge Abutment

Bridge Underfill

Culverts, Pipeline & Buried Structures

Building & Infrastructure

Compensating Foundations

Slope Stabilization

Stadium & Theatre Seating

Foundation for Lightweight Structures

Dam Construction

Airport Runways & Taxiways

Others

Railway Embankment

Green Roofs

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

