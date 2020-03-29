Global Wireless Power Transmission Market 2019, Trend, CAGR Status, Key Players, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2026

The Global Wireless Power Transmission market report is a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean, focusing on market influencing factors, competitive landscape, data, trends, information, and exclusive vital statistics of the market. This market report studies market details at global level, especially in;
The Wireless Power Transmission market is analyzed considering forecast period of 2019-2026. Global Wireless Power Transmission Market is valued approximately at USD 4.92 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 23% over the forecast period 2019-2026.
Major market player included in this report are:
Integrated Device Technology, Inc.
Qualcomm, Inc.
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
TDK Corporation
Texas Instruments, Inc.
Nucurrent, Inc.
Powermat Technologies, Ltd.
Powerbyproxi, Ltd.
Witricity Corporation
Convenientpower Hk, Ltd.
Some major parameters were considered to forecast the current estimates of the Market:
- Market driving trends
- Predicted opportunities
- Challenges and restraints to be faced
- Technological developments
- Other developments, e.g. Infrastructural
- Consumer preferences
- Government regulations
- Consumer spending dynamics and trends
The global Wireless Power Transmission market research report also encompasses an effective presentation of facts and figures related to study through bar graphs, pie charts, and infographics, covering a 360-degree outlook of the market.
The research methodology adopted to analyze the market growth and related dynamics cover the collection of raw data from credible data sources in both quantitative and qualitative forms. The data collected is from paid sources and government organizations to evaluate the market size on the basis of various segments. Market engineering consists of both ‘bottom-up’ and ‘top-down’ approaches along with data triangulation models to derive the market forecast data over the forecast period.
Major segments covered in the Wireless Power Transmission Market report include:
By Technology:
Near-Field Technologies
Far-Field Technologies
By Implementation:
Aftermarket
Integrated
By Receiver Application:
Smartphones
Tablets
Wearable Electronics
Notebooks
Other Consumer Electronics
Electrical Vehicle Charging
Industrial
By Transmitter Application:
Standalone Chargers
Automotive (In-Vehicle Charging System)
Electric Vehicle Charging
Furniture
Industrial
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
- Historical year – 2016, 2017
- Base year – 2018
- Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
