Global Pest Control Market 2019, Trend, CAGR Status, Key Players, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2026

The Pest Control market is analyzed considering forecast period of 2019-2026.Global Pest Control Market is valued approximately USD 19.5 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.04% over the forecast period 2019-2026.
Major market player included in this report are:
Terminix (US)
Ecolab (US)
Atalian Servest (France)
Truly Nolen (US)
Bayer CropScience (Germany)
BASF (Germany)
Syngenta AG (Switzerland)
Sumitomo Chemicals Co. Ltd. (Japan)
Adama (Israel)
FMC Corporation (US)
DowDuPont (US)
PelGar International (UK)
Bell Laboratories (US)
Some major parameters were considered to forecast the current estimates of the Market:
- Market driving trends
- Predicted opportunities
- Challenges and restraints to be faced
- Technological developments
- Other developments, e.g. Infrastructural
- Consumer preferences
- Government regulations
- Consumer spending dynamics and trends
The global Pest Control market research report also encompasses an effective presentation of facts and figures related to study through bar graphs, pie charts, and infographics, covering a 360-degree outlook of the market.
The research methodology adopted to analyze the market growth and related dynamics cover the collection of raw data from credible data sources in both quantitative and qualitative forms. The data collected is from paid sources and government organizations to evaluate the market size on the basis of various segments. Market engineering consists of both ‘bottom-up’ and ‘top-down’ approaches along with data triangulation models to derive the market forecast data over the forecast period.
Major segments covered in the Pest Control Market report include:
By Pest Type:
Insects
Cockroaches
Bedbugs
Mosquitoes
Flies
Ants
Others (bees and wasps)
Termites
Rodents
Wildlife (raccoons, squirrels, opossums, bats, chipmunks, and moles)
Others (birds, reptiles, and mollusks)
By Control Method:
Chemical
Insecticides
Rodenticides
Others (pheromones and repellents)
Biological
Microbial
Plant-extracts
Predatory insects
Mechanical
Trapping
Light traps
Adhesive traps
Malaise traps
UV radiation devices
Mesh screens
Ultrasonic vibrations
By Mode of Application:
Powder
Sprays
Pellets
Traps
Baits
By Application:
Residential
Commercial
Livestock
Industrial
Others (non-commercial institutions, storage & transport facilities, and public landscapes)
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
- Historical year – 2016, 2017
- Base year – 2018
- Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
