Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve (TPV) Therapy Market Growth, Size, Key Players And Forecast 2020 To 2026

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global transcatheter pulmonary valve therapy market was valued at USD 37.8 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 66.4 million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.2 percent. Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Therapy has come up as the treatment of choice in most congenital heart disease patients with degeneration of a previous right ventricular outflow tract repair. To avoid the need for repeat median sternotomy procedures, less invasive catheter-based interventions to treat pulmonary valve dysfunction have been developed over time.

The global market is driven by the rising incidence of congenital heart diseases and increasing awareness associated with TPV Therapy. For instance, in the United States, the incidence of congenital heart defects ranges between 4 to10 cases per 1,000, clustering around 8 cases per 1,000 live births. Continental variations in birth prevalence have been observed, from about 6.9 cases per 1000 births in Europe to 9.3 cases per 1000 births in Asia. However, the relationship between valve size and balloon waist may reflect selection and procedural bias, which is likely to hinder the market growth

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below:https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/transcatheter-pulmonary-valves-tpv-therapy-market

Further key findings from the report suggest

Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Therapy market is rising at a high growth rate of 7.2 percent in Asia Pacific followed by North America and Europe. High incidence of cardiovascular diseases will drive the demand for the market during forecast period across all regions. The valuation for balloon expanded transcatheter Valve market was USD 30.5 million in 2017 and is expected to grow to USD 53.0 million by 2026. Benefits associated with transcatheter pulmonary Valve is the key factor supporting the increasing adoption of the theraphy and consequently contributing to the market growth. Asia Pacific is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.9 percent in the forecast period. Emerging markets such China and Japan are likely to witness high growth Regional reimbursement scenario is another key regulatory factor for adoption and growth of transcatheter pulmonary valve therapy in the region.. Key participants include Medtronic, Edward Lifesciences, Cryolife Inc, and Venus Medtech.

Request For Free PDF Sample Of This Research Report At: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1067

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global transcatheter pulmonary valve therapy market on the basis of product, piling method and region:

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Balloon expanded

Self-expanded Transcatheter Valve

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hospitals

Cardiology Centers

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America

Europ

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Ask For Discount: https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1067

Table Of Content

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2016 – 2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026

4.3. Industry Trend Analysis

4.4. Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Market Impact Analysis

Continue…