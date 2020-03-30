Telecom Billing Market Size, Historical Analysis, Growth Factor, Upcoming Trends, Key Vendors, Opportunity Assessment And Industry Expansion Strategies 2026

The Telecom Billing market is expected to grow from USD 9.3 billion in 2018 to USD 21.54 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.06% during the forecast period.

This analysis of the Global Telecom Billing Market aims to offer relevant and well-researched insights into the contemporary market scenario and the emergent growth dynamics. The report on Telecom Billing Market also gives the market players and fresh contenders a holistic view of the global market landscape. The comprehensive study will help both established and emerging players formulate lucrative business strategies and realize their short-term and long-term goals.

The Telecom Billing industry has witnessed a stable growth rate in the past decade and is expected to continue on the same path in the forthcoming decades. Therefore, it is crucial to recognize all investment opportunities, potential market threats, restraining factors, challenges, market dynamics, and technological development to intensify footholds in the Telecom Billing sector. This report has evaluated all the above mentioned aspects to present a detailed assessment to the reader to assist them in achieving the desired growth in their businesses.

Companies considered and profiled in this market study

Accenture (Ireland), Alcatel-Lucent S.A. (France), Amdocs Inc. (US), CERILLION PLC (UK), CSG Systems International (US), Ericsson (Sweden), goTransverse International (US), Hewlett-Packard Development Company (US), XURA (US), SAP SE (Germany) are the some of the key manufacturing companies in the telecom billing market.

Segments covered in the report:

Telecom Billing Market by Software (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Mediation

Billing and charging

Partner and interconnect management

Revenue assurance

Fraud management

Telecom Billing Market by Service (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Planning and consulting services

Operations and maintenance services

System integration

Managed services

Telecom Billing Market, by Deployment Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Cloud

On-premises

Telecom Billing Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America

Europe

APAC

RoW

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes key manufacturers covered, key market segments, the scope of products offered in the global Telecom Billing market, duration considered, and objectives of the research. Additionally, it segments the market on the basis of product type and application.

Executive Summary: It offers a summary of other key studies, annual growth rate, competitive landscape, driving factors, market trends and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

Production by Region: Here, the report delivers information related to import and export, production, revenue, and key players of all regional markets inspected in the report.

Profile of Manufacturers: Each firm profiled in this segment is investigated by means of SWOT analysis, available products, global production, value, capacity, and other crucial factors.

Highlights the following key factors:

1) Business description-Detailed description of a firm’s operations and business segments.

2) Corporate strategy – Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy.

3) SWOT Analysis – A detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and challenges.

4) Company history – A company’s evolution, highlighting its key events through the years.

5) Major products and services – A list of flagship products, services, and brands of the company.

6) Key competitors – A list of key competitors of the company.

7) Important locations and subsidiaries – A list and contact details of key locations and subsidiaries of the company.

8) Detailed financial ratios for the past five years – The latest financial ratios derived from annual financial statements released by the company in the last five years.

The growth of this market across the globe is dependent on multiple factors; including consumer base of several Telecom

Billing products, inorganic growth models adopted by companies, price volatility of feedstocks, and product innovation, along with their economic prospects in both producer and consumer nations.

Overall, this report provides a clear view of every vital factor of the market without the need to refer to any other research reports or data sources. Our report will equip you with all the strategically vital facts about the past, present, and future of the market.