Global Botanical and plant-derived drugs Market Is Booming Worldwide|Bayer Healthcare LLC Abott Laboratories GlaxoSmithKline plc Pfizer Inc, Sanofi Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd Aimil Pharmaceuticals India Ltd

- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Rest of the World
The Botanical and plant-derived drugs market is analyzed considering forecast period of 2019-2026.Global Botanical and plant-derived drugs market is valued approximately at USD 31.2 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.10% over the forecast period 2019-2026.
Major market player included in this report are:
Bayer Healthcare LLC
Abott Laboratories
GlaxoSmithKline plc
Pfizer Inc, Sanofi
Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Aimil Pharmaceuticals India Ltd
Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
Concordia Pharmaceuticals Inc.
GW Pharmaceuticals plc
The global Botanical and plant-derived drugs market research report also encompasses an effective presentation of facts and figures related to study through bar graphs, pie charts, and infographics, covering a 360-degree outlook of the market.
The research methodology adopted to analyze the market growth and related dynamics cover the collection of raw data from credible data sources in both quantitative and qualitative forms. The data collected is from paid sources and government organizations to evaluate the market size on the basis of various segments. Market engineering consists of both ‘bottom-up’ and ‘top-down’ approaches along with data triangulation models to derive the market forecast data over the forecast period.
Major segments covered in the Botanical and plant-derived drugs Market report include:
By source:
Plant
Algae
Macroscopic fungi
By dosage form:
Pills
Tablets
Capsules
Injection
By Therapeutic applications:
Central Nervous System
Cardiovascular Diseases
Infectious Diseases
Respiratory Diseases
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
- Historical year – 2016, 2017
- Base year – 2018
- Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
