Global Data Governance Market Is Booming Worldwide|Erwin, Inc. (US) Global Data Excellence (Switzerland) Global IDS (US) IBM Corporation (US) Infogix (US) Informatica LLC (US) IRI (Australia)

The Global Data Governance market report is a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean, focusing on market influencing factors, competitive landscape, data, trends, information, and exclusive vital statistics of the market. This market report studies market details at global level, especially in;

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Rest of the World

This market research report offers detail overview of;

Data Governance market outlook

Data Governance market trends

Data Governance market forecast

Data Governance market 2019 overview

Data Governance market growth analysis

Data Governance market size

Data Governance market price analysis

Competitive landscape

The Data Governance market is analyzed considering forecast period of 2019-2026.Global Data Governance Market is valued approximately USD 1.3 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 22.0 % over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

Alation (US)

Ataccama (Canada)

Collibra (Belgium)

DATUM LLC (US)

Data Advantage Group (US)

Denodo Technologies (US)

Erwin, Inc. (US)

Global Data Excellence (Switzerland)

Global IDS (US)

IBM Corporation (US)

Infogix (US)

Informatica LLC (US)

IRI (Australia)

Magnitude Software (US)

Oracle Corporation (US)

Some major parameters were considered to forecast the current estimates of the Market:

Market driving trends

Predicted opportunities

Challenges and restraints to be faced

Technological developments

Other developments, e.g. Infrastructural

Consumer preferences

Government regulations

Consumer spending dynamics and trends

The global Data Governance market research report also encompasses an effective presentation of facts and figures related to study through bar graphs, pie charts, and infographics, covering a 360-degree outlook of the market.

The research methodology adopted to analyze the market growth and related dynamics cover the collection of raw data from credible data sources in both quantitative and qualitative forms. The data collected is from paid sources and government organizations to evaluate the market size on the basis of various segments. Market engineering consists of both ‘bottom-up’ and ‘top-down’ approaches along with data triangulation models to derive the market forecast data over the forecast period.

Major segments covered in the Data Governance Market report include:

By Application:

Incident management

Process management

Compliance management

Risk management

Audit management

Data quality and security management

Others (Network management and Employee performance management)

By Business Function:

Finance

Information technology (IT)

Legal

Operations

Human resources

Sales and marketing

By Component:

Solutions

Services

Managed services

Professional services

Consulting services

Support and maintenance services

By Organization Size:

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large enterprises

By Deployment Model:

On-premises

Cloud

By Industry Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail and eCommerce

Government and defence

Healthcare and life sciences

Manufacturing

Telecommunications and IT

Energy and utilities

Construction and engineering

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

