Cognitive Radio Market: Potential Effect on Upcoming Future Growth, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2026 | BAE Systems, Raytheon Company, Thales Group, etc

The Cognitive Radio market is expected to escalate from USD 4.1 billion in 2019 to USD 9.23 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.67% during the forecast period.

Companies considered and profiled in this market study

BAE Systems (UK), Raytheon Company (US), Thales Group (France), Rhode & Schwarz (Germany), Spectrum Signal Processing (Canada), xG Technology (US), Nutaq (Canada), Ettus Research (US), Shared Spectrum Company (US), DataSoft (US), EpiSys Science (US), and Kyynel (Finland) are the some of the key manufacturing companies in the Cognitive Radio Market.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2026)

Software Tools

Radio Control and Reconfiguration Tools

Spectrum Analyzer

Policy and Configuration Database Manager

Hardware

Transmitter

Receiver

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2026)

Spectrum Sensing

Spectrum Analysis

Spectrum Allocation

Location Tracking

CognitiveRouting

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2026)

Government and Defense

Telecommunication

Transportation

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2026)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

