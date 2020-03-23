Breastfeeding Accessories Market 2020 Topmost Players as Koninklijke Philips N.V.,Medela AG,Newell Brands,Ameda. | by 2027

This market research report provides a comprehensive picture on “Breastfeeding Accessories Market”, from the global viewpoint, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players operating in the “Breastfeeding Accessories Market”.

There are several products available in the market that helps during the process of breast feeding. Breastfeeding Accessories are used by lactating mothers who has irregular milk flow. These accessories includes breast pumps, breast shells, nipple shields and others. The lactating mothers use breast pumps to extract milk and store it for later use. Breastfeeding accessories has gained high acceptance among working women population.

The breastfeeding accessories market are expected to grow due to factors such as increasing number of working women along with changing lifestyle, rise in healthcare policies offer to working women, awareness about breastfeeding accessories and campaigns arranges by various agencies to raise awareness, development in healthcare infrastructure and others. On the other hand advancement in technologies and development of innovative product, increase of investment to develop new devices are expected to offer opportunities in growth of the market.

Key players:

Koninklijke Philips N.V. Medela AG Newell Brands Ameda Pigeon Corporation Nuby Mayborn Group Limited Artsana S.p.A Edgewell Personal Care Handi-Craft Company

Detailed segmentation of the market, on the basis of Product, Packaging, End User, Geography and a descriptive structure of trends of the segments and sub-segments are elaborated in the report. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Breastfeeding Accessories market.

