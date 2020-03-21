Bathroom & Toilet Assist Devices Market Size, Industry Analysis, Cost Structures and Future Forecasts to 2026| Hewi Heinrich Wilke GmbH, Etac AB, Prism Medical, Bischoff & Bischoff GmbH

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global bathroom & toilet assist devices market was valued at USD 4.0 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 6.61 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.5 percent. According to United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the global percentage share of the aging population (aged 60 years or above) has increased from 9.2% in 1990 to 11.7% in 2013 and is projected to reach 21.1% by 2050 of assist devices.

Key participants include: Hewi Heinrich Wilke GmbH, Etac AB, Prism Medical, Bischoff & Bischoff GmbH, Invacare Corporation, Sunrise Medical, Invacare Corporation, Spectra Care Group, Ortho XXI

The commode segment in bathroom and toilet assist devices accounted for the largest share of 18.7% among the various product types in the global market, owing to its ease of use. Also, due to the increasing aging population, an increase in demand for shower chairs and stools, and toilet seat raisers are anticipated to grow at CAGR of 7.1% in the global market.

Type (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Units, 2016–2026)

Shower Chairs and Stools

Shower Chairs

Shower Stools

Others

Bath Lifts

Fixed Bath Lifts

Reclining Bath Lifts

Lying Bath Lifts

Others

Toilet Seat Raisers

Commodes

Shower and Toilet Commodes

Toilet Commodes

Handgrips and Grab Bars

Bath Aids

Others

End-Use (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Units, 2016–2026)

Residential

Commercial

Aims of the study

• To curate a concise report of the market, highlighting the key vendors and significant changes observed in the market.

• Examine the existing and emergent trends and promising technological innovations in the market.

• Assessment of market values, modeled values, and international trade values, to deduce the market volume.

• Offered research-backed insights for the parent market, cost analysis, and prevailing industry trends.

• Calculate capacity utilization rate.

Further key findings from the report suggest

-Bathroom & toilet assist devices market is growing at a CAGR of 9% in the Asia Pacific followed by North America and Europe, with 6.1 % and 6.0% CAGR, respectively. Increase in older age across the globe is the key factor to accelerate the market growth during forecast period across all regions.

-As of 2018, Commodes is the dominating bathroom & toilet assist devices market which has a market of 746.9 million of the global market in 2018. North America regional market is the chief revenue-generating source for this product segment, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific regions.

-Residential Segment in end-use of bathroom and toilet assist devices is expected to be the fastest-growing market segment during forecast period 2019-2026 with a CAGR of 6.6%. However, High costs are major challenge for the market growth of this market segment.

