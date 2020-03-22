3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Market 2026 Is Booming Worldwide, Industry analysis with Leading players: Stratasys Ltd., 3D Systems Corporation, Concept – Laser GmbH, Sisma SpA, ExOne Co., SLM Solutions Group AG

The market intelligence report on the3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) Market offers the readers an extensive assessment of the sector, along with the potential growth of the same to be expected in the coming years. In the study, 2016 and 2017 have been referred to for determining the past performance, while 2018 has been assumed as the base year to predict the trajectory of the progress of the industry during the forecast years from 2019 to 2026. The report is aimed at helping the reader get a holistic view of the market with all crucial aspects in order to decipher optimum business plans.

3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) make it easy to calculate pressure ratings, as there is no need to be concerned about the quality of welding. These pipes are also thinner and lighter than welded pipes, thus making it more cost efficient. Growth in pharmaceutical and chemical & fertilizers industries are increasing their demand for 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing). 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) have high resistance to corrosive substances that are transported through it. Fluctuations in the price of crude oil is a restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Key players in the global 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) market:

Stratasys Ltd., 3D Systems Corporation, Concept – Laser GmbH, Sisma SpA, ExOne Co., SLM Solutions Group AG, Hewlett Packard Inc., Materialise NV (ADR), Proto Labs Inc, Arcam Group, Renishaw, ExOne, Optomec, EnvisionTEC, Others

Market segment based on Technology:

Stereo Lithography

Fused Deposition Modelling

Selective Laser Sintering

Electron Beam Melting

Digital Light Processing

Others

Market segment based on Manufacturing:

Plastics Material

Ceramics Material

Metals Material

Others

Market segment based on End-User:

Automobiles

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Food

Energy

Construction & Architecture

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Global 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing) market overview:

The global 3D printing (Additive Manufacturing) industry is projected to undergo a steady rise in the forecast years, as observed by the outcome of the analysis provided in this study. The report encompasses the different factors that have a substantial impact on revenue of the businesses. This study also profiles the companies that account for a significant share in the global economy of the 3D printing and additive manufacturing. The geographical regions encompassed here are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The competitive analysis offers better insights into the individual standing of the companies against the global landscape. The forecast also provides the estimated trends in demand and their impact on the businesses.

Aims of the study:

-To curate a concise report of the market, highlighting the key vendors and significant changes observed in the market.

-Examine the existing and emergent trends and promising technological innovations in the market.

-Assessment of market values, modelled values, and international trade values, to deduce the market volume.

-Offered research-backed insights for the parent market, cost analysis, and prevailing industry trends.

-Calculate capacity utilization rate.

