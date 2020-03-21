3D Concrete Printing Market 2026 Growth and current status of surveyed in new research report: WinSun Global, Universe Architecture, Skanska, DUS Architects,etc

The global 3D concrete printing market was valued at USD 30 million in 2018 and is expected to cross USD 60 million by 2024, and rise steadily in the following years. 3D concrete printing (3D concrete printing) is known by several other terms, including, ‘Autonomous Robotic Construction System’ (ARCS), ‘Large Scale Additive Manufacturing’ (LSAM), and ‘Freeform Construction’ (FC), which refer to technologies that employ 3D printing to fabricate buildings and construction components.

Key players in the global 3D Concrete Printing market:

WinSun Global, Universe Architecture, Skanska, DUS Architects, Sika, Fosters+Partners, LafargeHolcim, Others

Scope of the Report:

The global 3D concrete printing market is speculated to undergo a steady rise in the forecasted years, as observed by the outcome of the analysis provided in this study. The report encompasses the different factors that have a substantial impact on revenue of the businesses. This study also profiles the key players that account for a significant share in the global economy of the 3D concrete printing industry.

Market segment based on the Method/Technique:

Extrusion-based

Powder-based

Others

Market segment based on Product:

Walls

Roofs

Floor

Staircase

Panels & lintels

Others

Market segment based on Concrete Type:

Ready-mix concrete

Precast concrete

Shotcrete

High-density concrete

Lightweight concrete

Limecrete

Stamped concrete

Market segment based on end-use:

Architectural Construction

Industrial Construction

Domestic Construction

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Some of the key findings from our 3D concrete printing market forecast report: The report presents an investigation of the 3D concrete printing market to predict its prospects. The past data is considered from the years 2016 and 2017 while taking 2018 as the base year to estimate the trends in the years 2019 to 2026. The industry has been categorized into different segments based on the method/technique as Extrusion-based, Powder-based, others; based on the product as Walls, Roofs, Floor, Staircase, Panels & lintels, others; based on concrete type as Ready-mix concrete, Precast concrete, Shotcrete, High-density concrete, Lightweight concrete, Limecrete, and Stamped concrete; and based on end-use as Architectural Construction, Industrial Construction, Domestic Construction, and others; to assess their size, share, demand, trends, gross profit, total earnings, revenue and speculate their further aspects.

Aims of the study:

• To curate a concise report of the market, highlighting the key vendors and significant changes observed in the market.

• Examine the existing and emergent trends and promising technological innovations in the market.

• Assessment of market values, modeled values, and international trade values, to deduce the market volume.

• Offered research-backed insights for the parent market, cost analysis, and prevailing industry trends.

• Calculate capacity utilization rate.

