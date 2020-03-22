Roofing Systems Market To Reach USD 153.13 Billion By 2026 | Berkshire Hathway, Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc., Carlisle Companies Incorporated

The global Roofing systems market is forecast to reach USD 153.13 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The increasing construction activities across the globe, coupled with the rising population and changing lifestyles are propelling the growth of the market. Construction Industry is a booming industry and is expected to remain so with the continuation of the development process, especially in the developing countries. With the process of development, the migration of people takes place from rural to urban areas. This phenomenon is most significantly observed in the “Asian Tiger” countries, such as, China and India.

The market will also be affected by the growth of the construction industry ins the European region. Although going through severe disruptions, the inner structure of the construction industry in Europe has merely changed. An inhibitor to increase may also have been progressing the import prices. The fact that the import prices dropped to pre-crisis levels might be another indicator for the construction industry in Europe to recover.

Key participants include Berkshire Hathway, Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc., Carlisle Companies Incorporated, Bridgestone Americas, FiberTite (Seaman Corporation), CertainTeed (Saint Gobain), Owens Corning, GAF Materials Corporation, IKO Industries, and Sika Group, among others.

Relative to other sectors in the European countries, the construction industry holds a top position. The most significant part of the revenue generated by Europe comes traditionally from the UK, as it is also the most prominent national market for the roofing industry. Together with the growth in the construction industry in Germany, France, and the UK, the region is estimated to be a significant driving factor for the roofing systems industry.

For this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global roofing systems market on the basis of product type, application, construction type, material, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Shingles & plates

Tiles

Others

Construction Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

New constructions

Reform construction

Material Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Asphalt

Clay

Concrete

Metal

Plastic

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Further key findings from the report suggest-

-Among the materials, the asphalt accounts for the largest market share of ~24% in the year 2018. Asphalt road surfaces grant several benefits, including a reduction in noise pollution, cost efficiency, and comfort. Using asphalt materials in road maintenance and construction can improve the benefits for all road users and the environment.

-The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share of ~31% in the year 2018, owing to the substantial investments in the research and development of advanced technologies in the construction sector…Continued

Major selling points of this research report:

Gives the reader a holistic comprehension of the global market. Identifies the recent trends and estimated growth rate for the forecast duration. Helps industry experts, investors, and other participants implement lucrative expansion approaches. Provides accurate market insights to take informed decisions through presentations and other tools. Outlines the competitive landscapes with the individual market share of top vendors.

