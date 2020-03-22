Flexitanks Market Will Be Fiercely Competitive in 2026 | SIA Flexitanks, Bulk Liquid Solutions, Trust Flexitanks, Braid Logistics,etc

The report Flexitanks Market study offers detailed information pertaining to the extent and application of the market, which helps better understand the global sector. This report on the Global Flexitanks Market discusses several growth prospects, including the industry sectors, current trends, up-to-date outlines, driving factors, and hurdles, overall offering market projections for the coming years.

The global flexitanks market is forecast to reach USD 1.49 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Growth in the trade of food-grade liquids, non-toxic chemicals, and pharmaceutical liquids are the major driving factors of the flexible tank market.

Key participants include are SIA Flexitanks, Bulk Liquid Solutions, Trust Flexitanks, Braid Logistics, Environmental Packaging Technologies, Proagri Solutions, Qingdao Global Flexitank Logistics, Hengxin Plastic, Trans Ocean Bulk Logistics, and Myflexitank, among others.

Type Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Singlelayer Flexitank

Multilayer Flexitank

Loading Type Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Top Loading Flexitanks

Bottom Loading Flexitanks

Application Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Food-Grade Liquids

Non-Hazardous Chemicals/Liquids

Pharmaceutical Liquids

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Further key findings from the report suggest

Singlelayer Flexitank dominated the market with 91.6% of the share in the year 2018 and is forecasted to grow with a higher CAGR of 19.1% during the forecast period. These type of tanks have increased carrying capacity as compared to multilayer flexitank and is also cost-efficient. Singlelayer flexitanks can carry all types of non-hazardous liquids and semi-solid products.

Top loading flexitank is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period. These type of flexitanks witness huge demand in Europe, for food-grade liquids and non-toxic chemicals transportation. There are difficulties in loading and unloading for the top loading flexitanks.

Food-grade liquids are forecasted to hold a market share of 39.7% in the year 2018. The rise in export of food-stuff from several countries such as Mexico, Canada, Spain, Netherlands, India, Denmark, Brazil, and Singapore are propelling the demand for the market. Growing population and surge in demand for food is fueling the growth of the market.

Europe is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period. The growth in industrial and chemical industries in Germany and the U.K. has boosted the demand for the market. Flexitank is cost-effective and an effective mode of transportation which is anticipated to fuel the market demand. Aims of the study:

To curate a concise report of the market, highlighting the key vendors and significant changes observed in the market. Examine the existing and emergent trends and promising technological innovations in the market. Assessment of market values, modeled values, and international trade values, to deduce the market volume. Offered research-backed insights for the parent market, cost analysis, and prevailing industry trends. Calculate capacity utilization rate.



