Know about Modular UPS Market 2026 Influencing Factors by Top Companies like ArcelorMittal SA, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, Tenaris S.A, etc.

The global modular UPS market is expected to reach USD 4.43 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The modular UPS allows flexible adaption of the UPS power based on power requirements.

The scalability of modular UPS is driving the growth of the market. A scalable data center gets immense advantages from the implementation of modular UPS system topology as it improves electrical efficiency by offering scalability options. Enterprises across several sectors become progressively dependent on UPS systems to get uninterrupted and protected power for their data resources.

Power Rating Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

0-50 KVA

51-100 KVA

101-300 KVA

>300 KVA

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Centralized Power Protection Solution

Distributed Power Protection Solution

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

BFSI

IT & Telecommunications

Energy & Utilities

Government & Public Sector

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

The report charts the future of the Modular UPS market for the forecast period, 2019 to 2026. The perfect balance of information on various topics including the sudden upswing in spending power, end-use, distribution channels and others add great value to this literature. A collaboration of charts, graphics images and tables offers more clarity on the overall study. Researchers behind the report explore why customers are purchasing products and services from immediate competitors.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

By power rating, 51-100 KVA contributed to the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 10.6% in the forecast period. The market dominance of 51-100 KVS modular UPS may be attributed to the increasing demand from IoT devices owing to offering of hassle-free installation, enhanced usability, easy maintenance, on-demand capacity expansion, and better efficiency. By organization sizes, large enterprises dominated the market in 2018 and are likely to witness a growth rate of 10.3% in the forecast period. The modular UPS provides better scalability, flexibility, and reliability to keep their systems operational in the event of an accident. By industry vertical, healthcare industry is projected to grow at a significant rate of 11.6% in the forecast period, owing to the use of medical devices ranging from ventilators to MRIs, hematology systems to diagnostic instruments, gas analyzers to centrifuges, and data centers, among others, that require uninterrupted and reliable power supply for their operation…Continued

Aims of the study:

To curate a concise report of the market, highlighting the key vendors and significant changes observed in the market. Examine the existing and emergent trends and promising technological innovations in the market. Assessment of market values, modeled values, and international trade values, to deduce the market volume. Offered research-backed insights for the parent market, cost analysis, and prevailing industry trends. Calculate capacity utilization rate.



