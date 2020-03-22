Battery Packaging Market is Predicted to Attain USD 53.04 Billion by 2026 | Nefab Group, United Parcel Service Inc., DHL, Zarges Group

The market for battery packaging is influenced by the rising demand for battery packs from electric vehicle manufacturers and energy storage industries. Increasing awareness of users towards zero-emission vehicles and favorable government policies are significantly helping the market to grow. However, higher cost and low efficiency of sustainable technology are slowing down the market growth.

To look at the PDF Sample Report and get 30 minutes of a free consultation: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1820

Report covered by Top Key Participants are:

Nefab Group, United Parcel Service Inc., DHL, Zarges Group, Heitkamp & Thumann Group, FedEx, Rogers Corporation, DS Smith, Smurfit Kappa, and Umicore, among others.

The green revolution in the Asia Pacific region and incentives offered by the government towards the electric vehicle manufacturers as well as the customers are set to drive the market in this region. Most of the developing countries are looking at China as the global market. China’s population is equivalent to 18.59% of the total world population, and the market is expected to record the highest growth during the forecast period, due to the presence of leading battery manufacturers in the region

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global battery packaging market on the basis of type of battery, material, type of packaging, level of packaging, and region:

Type of Battery Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Lithium-Ion

Lead-Acid

Material Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Metals

Plastics

Cardboards

Others

Type of Packaging Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Corrugated

Blister

Others

Buy now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1820

Level of Packaging Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Cell & Pack Packaging

Transportation Packaging

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2026)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Further key findings from the report suggest

-Lithium-Ion held the largest market share of 57.9% in the year 2018. Due to higher efficiency and higher energy density in a compact size, lithium-ion batteries are favorable choices for various end-users such as automotive, energy storage, and consumer electronics industries.

-In terms of the level of packaging, the cell & pack packaging is expected to account for the majority of the global battery packaging industry during the forecast period. Increased adoption of EVs has resulted in growth in the production of batteries. The cell and pack packaging are forecasted to grow with a higher CAGR of 12.6% throughout the forecast period.

-Corrugated packaging held the largest market share of 36.5% in the year 2018. As these are cheaper in comparison to blister packs and more number of batteries can be fitted and transported easily, the developing countries such as India and China have a high demand for this type of packaging…Continued

Major selling points of this research report

-Gives the reader a holistic comprehension of the global market.

-Identifies the recent trends and estimated growth rate for the forecast duration.

-Helps industry experts, investors, and other participants implement lucrative expansion approaches.

-Provides accurate market insights to take informed decisions through presentations and other tools.

-Outlines the competitive landscapes with the individual market share of top vendors.

Find the extensive Report Description, TOC and Table of Figure @https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-battery-materials-market

In conclusion, the AI in Oil and Gas Market report is a reliable source for accessing the Market data that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report provides the principal locale, economic scenarios with the item value, benefit, supply, limit, generation, request, Market development rate, and figure and so on. Besides, the report presents a new task SWOT analysis, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.