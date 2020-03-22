Lithium Ion Battery Market is forecasted to grow from USD 36.20 billion in 2018 to USD 109.72 billion by 2026 | Samsung , BYD, Sony , LG Chem, Sanyo, ATLASBX Co.

The market intelligence report on the industry offers the readers an extensive assessment of the sector, along with the potential growth of the same to be expected in the coming years. In the study, 2016 and 2017 have been referred to for determining the past performance, while 2018 has been assumed as the base year to predict the trajectory of the progress of the industry during the forecast years from 2019 to 2026. The report is aimed at helping the reader get a holistic view of the market with all crucial aspects in order to decipher optimum business plans.

The Lithium Ion Battery Market is forecasted to grow from USD 36.20 billion in 2018 to USD 109.72 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 13.4%, during the forecast period. Lithium – ion batteries are increasingly being used as a hybrid and full – battery electric vehicle (BEV) power source.

BEV production and sales in China reached 27,673 units and 24,127 units in March 2018, rising 88.35% and 69.21% year-on-year; and such figures for PHEVs were 11,210 units and 11,171 units, rising 291.21% and 201.47% year-on-year.

Samsung (South Korea), BYD (China), Sony (Japan), LG Chem (South Korea), Sanyo (Japan), ATLASBX Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Johnson Controls (US), Exide Technologies (US), Saft (France) and East Penn Manufacturing Co. (US).

The Lithium Ion Battery market report includes a meticulous analysis to give a summary of the information gathered related to market essentials, research methodology, and the sources referred to for data collection. The competitive landscape given in the report identifies the major mutual trends and the leading players operating in the market. The report also evaluates different factors essential for the companies currently engaged in the market as well as new entrants, along with an elaborate value chain analysis.

Product (Thousand, Units and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Lithium cobalt oxide (LCO)

Lithium iron phosphate (LFP)

Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)

Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO

Lithium Titanate

Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt

Power (Thousand, Units and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

0 to 3000mAh

3000mAh to 10000mAh

10000mAh to 60000mAh

Application (Thousand, Units and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Automotive

Consumer electronics

Industrial

Energy Storage Systems

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

-The market for Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) is expected reach USD 39.01 Billion in 2026. NMC is used in laptops, mobile phones, tablets and electrical storage systems for batteries. It is expected that the batteries of notebooks, mobile phones and tablets will gradually replace LCO and NCA cathode materials.

-The market for 0 to 3000 mAh is expected to reach USD 29.28 Billion in 2026. The growing market for consumer electronics and smartphones has increased the need for high – powered batteries to keep the device running for long hours.

1. Breakdown of the market shares held by leading industry players.

2. Evaluation of the market on both the regional and global scales.

3. Market estimation for the forecast period for the industry segments and sub-segments.

4. Strategic recommendations to help new entrants navigate to their desired market position.

5. Optimum tactics in primary business industries based on the detailed forecast.

In conclusion, the Lithium Ion Battery market report is a reliable source for accessing the Market data that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report provides the principal locale, economic scenarios with the item value, benefit, supply, limit, generation, request, Market development rate, and figure and so on. Besides, the report presents a new task SWOT analysis, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.