Geothermal Power Generation Market with Industry Capacity, Future Prospects, Economic Aspect and Forecast To 2026 |Chevron Corporation, Calpine Energy Development, Comisión Federal de Electricidad, etc

The global geothermal power generation market is expected to reach a valuation of around USD 9 billion by the end of 2019 and is expected to witness remarkable growth during the forecast period. The global geothermal power generation capacity grew by 4% in 2018 when compared to 2017. The industry is anticipated to follow the growth trend in the coming years too. Geothermal energy is used for two primary purposes – geothermal heating and geothermal electricity generation.

Key players in the global Geothermal Power Generation market:

Chevron Corporation, Calpine Energy Development, Comisión Federal de Electricidad, Enel Green Power, KenGen Contact Energy, Orkuveita Reykjavikur Pertamina , Geothermal Energy, CalEnergy Generation, Star Energy Ltd, Northern California Power Agency, Terra-Gen, Aboitiz Power, Calpine Corporation, Energy Development Corporation (EDC), Kenya Electricity, Mercury, Ormat Industries, Pertamina Geothermal Energy (PGE)

Geothermal power is the power generated by geothermal energy i.e. thermal energy stored/generated in the Earth. Geothermal energy is a sustainable, renewable source of energy because the heat extraction is significantly smaller when compared to the Earth’s internal heat content. Furthermore, the greenhouse gas emissions from the geothermal electric stations emit less than 5% of the emissions from traditional coal-fired plants. The increasing need for sustainable and clean energy is one of the critical factors for the growth of the geothermal power generation sector.

Market segment based on the Type:

Back Pressure

Binary

Double Flash

Dry Steam

Single Flash

Triple Flash

Market segment based on Application:

Industrial Processing

Civil Heating

Medical

Agriculture

Aquaculture

Others

Market segment based on the End-user:

Dry steam power stations

Flash steam power stations

Binary cycle power stations

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Aims of the study:

-To curate a concise report of the market, highlighting the key vendors and significant changes observed in the market.

-Examine the existing and emergent trends and promising technological innovations in the market.

-Assessment of market values, modelled values, and international trade values, to deduce the market volume.

-Offered research-backed insights for the parent market, cost analysis, and prevailing industry trends.

-Calculate capacity utilization rate.

Reasons to buy this market intelligence report

-Detailed market evaluation both at regional and global levels.

-Significant changes in market scenario, along with an extensive competitive analysis.

-Classification of the industry based on product type, application, and region.

-Market segments segregated on the basis of type, application, and geography.

-Comprehensive analysis of the historical data and contemporary market scenario to infer industry size, volume, share, growth, and sales.

-Investigation of significant developments in the market dynamics.

-Niche market segments and regions.

