Feed Amino Acids Market to Showcase Vigorous Demand during the Period until 2026 | Cargill, Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, DSM, others

The Feed Amino Acids Market study with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures is now released by Data Bridge Market Research. The report presents a complete assessment of the Market covering future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data forecast till 2026. Delivering the key insights pertaining to this industry, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, present and future business scenario, market size and share of Major Players such as Cargill, Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, DSM, Novus International, Sunrise Nutrachem Group, Phibro Animal Health Corporation, CJ CHEILJEDANG CORP., MEIHUA HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD., Sumitomo Corporation, Evonik Industries, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Adisseo, Kemin Industries, Inc., Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited and Novus Biologicals among other domestic and global players.

Global Feed Amino Acids Market: Segment Analysis

By Type (Lysine, Methionine, Threonine, Tryptophan and others),

Livestock (Ruminants, Swine, Poultry, Aquaculture and others),

Form (Dry and Liquid)

Feed amino acids market is expected to reach USD 8.76 billion by growing at a CAGR of 4.9% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Growing demand of nutritional supplements for monogastric animals is one of the major factors for the market growth in forecast period.

Amino acids are organic compounds of functional groups of amino acids and carboxylic acids. The main elements of amino acids are oxygen, carbon, hydrogen and nitrogen. Structurally, the amino acid is divided into alpha, beta, delta and gamma. Due to their biological importance, amino acids are generally used in nutrient doses, food technology and fertilizers.

The amino acid is used to produce chiral catalysts, biodegradable plastics and pharmaceuticals. Amino acid is used in food additives to improve the metabolism and nutrition of animals such as cattle, pigs and broilers, which are mainly used for meat consumption. Depending on the species and the development period of the organisms, there are ten specific important amino acids. Adding amino acids in foods increases feed quality, decreases feed costs and promotes the development of livestock. Methionine, threonine, lysine, tryptophan and valine are widely used in products because they appear to be lacking in natural foods.

Rising feed production, standardization of meat products owed to disease epidemics and increasing government support along with multiple benefits associated with amino acid supplementation in feed are some key factors driving the growth of feed amino acids market in the forecasted period of 2020- 2027.

Alternative sources of protein along with strict regulatory framework are some major restraint factors in the forecast period.

Feed Amino Acids Market Country Level Analysis

Feed amino acids market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, type, livestock and form as referenced above.

The countries covered in the feed amino acids market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA). Asia-Pacific dominates the feed amino acids market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

