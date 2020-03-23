Scratch-Resistant Glass Market Outlook : Business Overview, Industry Insights, Upcoming Trends and Top Company Analysis Forecast by 2027

Scratch-Resistant Glass Market Size – USD 1.97 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 9.6%, Market Trends – Increase in demand for scratch-resistant glass in the smartphone & tablets.

Reports and Data released the research report of Scratch-Resistant Glass Market, a study that offers a meticulously studied overview of the factors and drivers of the global market. Scratch-Resistant Glass Market research report depicts the latest market scenario with updated trends and segmentation of the products and services. The study provides crucial information on the market situation, size, share, growth factors of the Scratch-Resistant Glass. This study covers the upcoming participant’s strategies, inclusive of the competitive situation, sales, revenue, and global market share of top manufacturers are:

Corning Incorporated, SCHOTT AG, AGC Inc., Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd., Edmund Optics, Crystalwise Technology, Rubicon Technology Inc., Precision Sapphire Technologies, Ltd., KYOCERA Corporation, and Monocrystal.

The chemically strengthened glass is manufactured by the surface finishing process, which also combines different minerals to form a strong scratch resistance glass. This segment has the highest market share of 77.4% in 2018 and would grow at a CAGR of 7.9% in the forecast period.

Key highlights of the Scratch-Resistant Glass Report:

The report encompasses segmentation and market information break down, including key participants. If you are involved in the Global Scratch-Resistant Glass industry or aspire to be involved, this report is a must-have. The report makes an in-depth study on the market share, growth rate, market drivers, future trends, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

The Global Scratch-Resistant Glass is segmented according to the following categories:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Chemically Strengthened Glass

Synthetic Sapphire

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Display Screens

Electronic Gadgets Body

Automotive Interior & Exterior

Building Facade & Interior Architecture

Aviation & Marine Interior & Exterior

Optical Components

Camera Lenses

Others

Hardness Scale Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

1 to 7

7 to 8.5

Above 8.5

End-Use Industries Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Smartphone & Tablets

Consumer Goods & Electronics

Automotive & Aerospace

Building & Construction

Maritime Industry

Home Décor

Others

Scratch-Resistant Glass Market Segmentation by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016-2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

The report objectives are:

To evaluate Scratch-Resistant Glass status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players.

To present the Global Scratch-Resistant Glass development in the different regions of the world.

To strategically study and segment the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe, and forecast the market by product type, market, and key regions.

Key points discussed in the report for Global Scratch-Resistant Glass Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product, Objectives of the Study, and Research Scope of the Scratch-Resistant Glass market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary –vital information of the Scratch-Resistant Glass Market.

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends, and Challenges of the Scratch-Resistant Glass Market

Chapter 4: Scratch-Resistant Glass Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Market segmentation by Type, End-User and Region 2016-2018

Chapter 6: Analysis of the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 7 & 8: Appendix, Methodology and Data Source…Continued

Finally, Scratch-Resistant Glass Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The sources from where we obtain our data involve opinions of industry experts from the Global Scratch-Resistant Glass Market, including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All these sources were consulted to gather and authenticate subjective & quantitative data and determine the future predictions for this market.

In the elaborated primary research method undertaken for this report, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were utilized to attain qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources, we looked at the company’s annual reports, press releases, websites, investor presentations, conference call transcripts, webinars, journals, regulators, national customs, and industry associations.

