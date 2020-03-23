Silicone Additives Market Industry Outlook, Size, Share, Growth Prospects, Key Opportunities, Trends and Forecasts 2020-2027

Silicone Additives Market Size – USD 1.32 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.8%, Market Trends – Increase in demand for silicone additives in plastic composite end-usages.

Evonik Industries AG, Wacker Chemie AG, Shin-Etsu, Dow Corning, BYK Additives, Siltech, Supreme Silicones, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Wacker Chemie AG, and Elkem.

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global silicone additives market on the basis of the functions, performance, end-usages, and region:

Functions Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Rheology Modifiers

Dissolving Additives

Adhesive Additives

Lubricating Agents

Water & Abrasion Resistance

Defoaming Agents

Others

Performance Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

High Temperature Resistant

Glazing & Transparent

Neutral Cure

Food Safe

Sanitary & Skin Safe

Frame Sealant

Other Specialty

End-Usages Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Plastic Composites

Paper Industries

Paints & Coatings

Foods & Beverages

Adhesives & Sealants

Petroleum Industries

Home & Personal Care

Others

Silicone Additives Market Segmentation by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016-2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

To evaluate Silicone Additives status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players.

To present the Global Silicone Additives development in the different regions of the world.

To strategically study and segment the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe, and forecast the market by product type, market, and key regions.

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product, Objectives of the Study, and Research Scope of the Silicone Additives market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary –vital information of the Silicone Additives Market.

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends, and Challenges of the Silicone Additives Market

Chapter 4: Silicone Additives Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Market segmentation by Type, End-User and Region 2016-2018

Chapter 6: Analysis of the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 7 & 8: Appendix, Methodology and Data Source…Continued

Finally, Silicone Additives Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The sources from where we obtain our data involve opinions of industry experts from the Global Silicone Additives Market, including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All these sources were consulted to gather and authenticate subjective & quantitative data and determine the future predictions for this market.

In the elaborated primary research method undertaken for this report, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were utilized to attain qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources, we looked at the company’s annual reports, press releases, websites, investor presentations, conference call transcripts, webinars, journals, regulators, national customs, and industry associations.

