Instant Messaging Services Market 2020 – 2027 | Size Expansion by Top Players Profile Overview till 2027 – BigAnt Office Messenger, Cisco Systems, HipChat, IBM, Kakao Talk, Line, Netwin, Rakuten Viber, We Chat, WhatsApp

Instant Messaging Services is a system used for the transmission of electronic messages instantly. It allows the conversation with the help of real-time messages by deploying an embedded software or stand-alone application. Instant messaging in today’s world includes different forms of communication via stickers, video sharing, pictures, and voice.

The significant drivers of Instant Messaging Services market are mounting adoption of mobile technology and a sudden increase in mobile-to-mobile communication. The rising penetration of mobile phones along with the Internet are creating opportunities which will increase the demand for Instant Messaging Services market in the forecast period. The market is likely to showcase opportunities for the untapped markets and growing awareness among the users.

Increasing adoption of pricing and structuring tools is projected to be one of the vital Instant Messaging Services trend, which during the forecast period will gain noteworthy traction. By implementing pricing and structuring tools enables management of individual portfolios and dodge the risk through automation, consistency, and transparency provided by algorithmic trading throughout the company. Hence, the adoption of these tools is projected to optimistically impact the growth of Instant Messaging Services market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

BigAnt Office Messenger

Cisco Systems, Inc.

HipChat

IBM Corporation

Kakao Talk

Line

Netwin Ltd.

Rakuten Viber

We Chat

WhatsApp

The global Instant Messaging Services market is segmented on the basis of application, and end user. Based application, the market is segmented as Mobile Messaging, Public IM Networks, and Enterprise IM Platforms. The end user segment is sub-segmented into Enterprise, Personal.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Instant Messaging Services market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Instant Messaging Services market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Instant Messaging Services market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Instant Messaging Services market in these regions.

